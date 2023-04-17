Many major issues were debated this past week in the Legislature, with LB 626 and LB 574 being the two most highly contested bills considered by senators.

LB 626 would adopt the Nebraska Heartbeat Act and restrict abortion to when a fetal heartbeat is first detected, thereby reducing the current 20-week abortion time window to about six weeks. This bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, sexual assault, medical emergencies (such as ectopic pregnancies and the removal of the remains of an unborn child who has already died), and in vitro fertilization or another assisted reproductive technology. LB 626 is a response to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court last summer in which the Court held that the U.S. Constitution does not confer a right to abortion, thereby returning to individual states the power to regulate any aspect of abortion not protected by federal law. After eight hours of debate, a motion was made to invoke cloture so that a vote could be taken on the advancement of the bill. LB 626 received the necessary 33 votes for cloture and was advanced to Select File on a 33-16 vote.

