Two of Yankton’s educational institutions were in the spotlight last week during a noon forum sponsored by Yankton Thrive, and the reports presented for both the Yankton School District (YSD) and Mount Marty University (MMU) offered glowing news and bright prospects.
Collectively, these presentations — delivered by YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle and MMU President Marc Long — indicated that the community’s educational status is impressively strong and at the cutting edge.
The school district’s report showcased not only growth but also visionary planning.
Kindle noted that enrollment has grown steadily over the last decade, while the school district ranks at or near the top in the state in terms of graduation and attendance rates, and its most recent average ACT score of 22 was at the South Dakota average.
The district has also put itself in good financial position, having retired all its debt and, notably, has reduced its levy ask by $500,000 for 2022.
The district has put itself in a position to build an Early Childhood Education Center. This will house all pre-K, kindergarten and special education students, and the first phase will be paid for entirely by capital funds and not require raising taxes. (The facility could be enlarged later, which might require the district to seek a levy approval from voters.) This new facility, which is tentatively planned for south of the airport, is the kind of project that puts Yankton at the forefront. Kindle said there is not another facility like it in the state.
That kind of advanced offering makes a big difference for the community. “What we are seeing the growth come from is the jobs in Yankton. People are relocating here, they are looking for employment and, honestly, one of the first things they ask about when they come to town is, ‘How are your schools?’” Kindle said. “We can say that we have really good schools.”
Meanwhile, MMU’s momentum continues to flourish, with the school seeing unprecedented expansion over the last few years. As Long noted, expanded programs and new facilities have pushed the school’s overall enrollment to its highest level since 2011, and the Yankton campus has its biggest student population since 2005.
This comes at a time when college enrollments in general across the country are struggling just to maintain their current levels. It suggests that the investments and expansion the school have undergone are paying dividends.
It’s also important because Mount Marty is now establishing its brand across the region. For decades, the school struggled in this arena, and several changes in leadership in the early 2000s didn’t help matters. But MMU has developed a strong, stable focus, which included Long’s hiring, that has set up the school for this unprecedented momentum.
The university also has big plans. “In the last several years, we have made great strides in becoming one with the Yankton community,” Long said. “These efforts support our core values of Awareness of God, Community, Hospitality and Lifelong Learning, and it moves us closer to our goal of becoming a flagship Benedictine university in America.”
Together, these presentations show this community to be soaring at educational heights perhaps not approached since the days of the late Yankton College. The education infrastructure here is not merely good — it’s outstanding. It offers something for everyone, and it offers things that can’t be found elsewhere. It makes Yankton an even more attractive place to live, work and raise a family.
