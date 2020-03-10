Monday’s historic financial market meltdown will largely be viewed as fallout from the growing coronavirus fears, but it was also fueled (literally, perhaps) by a massive collapse in the oil market — with prices dropping an astonishing 24.6%.
While the impact of the coronavirus likely had a hand in the crash, it was really a story of some dramatic, even cutthroat, business maneuvering on the part of Saudi Arabia. The world’s largest petroleum producer and a founding member of OPEC, the country has pledged to ramp up production by 10 million barrels a day, mostly to slap down Russia, with whom it had a major falling out over the weekend about production cuts. The Saudis also reportedly began selling their oil at a deep discount that others can’t match. At one point over the weekend, oil dropped below $30 a barrel.
It was a devastating reminder that, even as other markets like the U.S. expand in oil production, Saudi Arabia still rules the fossil-fuel roost. It’s a long, complex story, one that’s probably as old as free enterprise itself. And like all such stories, it has its share of victims. The point here is to inflict pain and perhaps drive some of the competition out of business.
Those victims would include our neighbors in North Dakota, who years ago hit a petroleum bonanza, with the help of fracking technology, at the Baaken oil fields. It turned the state into a major oil producer and transformed North Dakota’s budget.
But riding oil as a cash cow — for North Dakota, oil contributes an estimated $5 billion annually, which is more than South Dakota’s entire budget — can also have serious, unpredictable drawbacks.
North Dakotans know this well. Prices collapsed in 2015 as Saudi Arabia took aim at the growing U.S. shale oil production that was boosted by fracking technology. The problem with fracking, however, is that it’s not cheap, and North Dakota’s distance from the Gulf of Mexico doesn’t help, either. According to some estimates, those producers need oil prices close to $50 a barrel to make it pay, while Saudi Arabia doesn’t. So, oil prices at $32.50 don’t cut it in the shale field.
Such power plays spread the pain around. Unless things turn around in the next 30-60 days, North Dakota operators will likely shutter some rigs and lay off workers, which hurts those people. And the businesses that survive by having oil workers as customers will also be hurt. And North Dakota’s economy will take a tough hit; that state’s budget is based on oil prices being closer to $50 than $30 a barrel.
For the rest of us, of course, it should mean much lower gas prices, as President Donald Trump proclaimed on Twitter Monday. And that will certainly be appreciated as long as they last. But such episodes also tend to take our minds off energy conservation and, ultimately, a needed conversion to cleaner energy to address climate change issues.
So, bear in mind that what we enjoy here may come at a detrimental cost in other areas, and that can have an impact on everyone sooner or later.
kmh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.