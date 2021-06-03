As Yankton dives into its new aquatics center, now is a good time (for a couple of reasons) to remember our LAST water park.
At least that’s how I viewed the north deck above the spillway at Gavins Point Dam exactly 10 years ago as you read this.
Those were the days of the Missouri River Flood of 2011, which at one point saw 160,000 cubic feet per second of water explode through the spillway gates. That north wall provided a great perch to view a truly epic and mesmerizing event, and the people poured in, in droves. Cars were parked everywhere on a daily basis, and people lined up along the railing to catch the view.
And some people caught more than that. One afternoon, I saw a car pull up onto a grassy area along the road headed east from the dam. Out of that vehicle popped several kids in swimsuits and a woman lugging some towels. They made a giddy beeline toward that north wall railing, where the kids stood and waited. My guess is that, before too long, a huge wave of cold water likely arose from below, and the spray drenched them all.
Fun times, as I look back on it …
Well, at least I have a few lighthearted recollections like that in my head; otherwise, most of my memories from that long, nervous, uncertain summer aren’t so pleasant.
The Missouri River Flood of 2011 was other things besides the coolest water park around.
First, it was a blunt lesson in what the river could do when it had the means to do it. This was an aspect of the river we hadn’t seen or probably even thought much about since before the dams were built in the 1940s and ‘50s. The river furiously reminded us. And for some, the lesson was disastrous.
It was also an exercise in surprise. A massive rainstorm in North Dakota the week before played a huge factor in creating that flood, and the people on the river — from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the residents along its shores — simply weren’t ready for that show of sudden, mighty force.
The flood was also a showcase for how people here respond when others need help. I still vividly recall that Memorial Day weekend, just as the river was quickly rising, when hundreds of volunteers turned out in Yankton to fill countless sandbags for deployment along the river banks. This happened for much of the summer. It was vital and invaluable.
And then there were the rumors — lots and lots of them — that bred like insects in stagnant water. I heard fears that, if the dam broke, Yankton would be flooded all the way up to the cemetery — which, given how much water would first have to drown the wide valley and then overtop Chalkstone Hill, would have been biblically impressive if it was even remotely possible. I also remember getting a frantic phone call at the office one night from a terrified woman in Omaha who had just heard that Gavins Point Dam was about to breach. (The dam was the object of a LOT of scuttlebutt that summer.) As it happened, I’d been out to the dam’s power plant that afternoon, and I assured her all was well. Her relief was achingly evident.
The 2011 flood offered an unforgettable tapestry of sights and sounds. Low-lying areas and buildings swallowed up by floodwaters and roads overtopped. River water boiling INTO Lake Yankton at “the bubble.” The sound of the floodwater thundering through spillway gates. Random broken sandbags scattered on the streets of Yankton. And I especially recall the queasy feeling of watching torrents of foamy water below those gates: If you stared at the tailwater for several seconds, you sometimes became inescapably cognizant of the fact that everything in your field of view was chaotically twisting, pulsating, exploding, rising, falling and heaving in any number of directions at once. Back then, I described it as a “hypnotic violence,” and it occasionally made me grab the rail to steady myself.
Most of all, the Flood of 2011 was — or at least should have been — deeply humbling. It seems our designs to tame that river had limits. Nature can be herded and even detoured to some degree, but it’s ultimately unstoppable. The system of Missouri River dams may have given us the reins of the river and a sense of control, but that also stole our perspective. Many people had forgotten what the river could do when conditions were right — or wrong — and 2011 reminded us.
The memories and, hopefully, the lessons still live with us, and I think we now have a renewed understanding for the river. At least we’d better. You never know when nature will want to have her way again; it will likely come suddenly and we need to be prepared. The river, we learned, won’t wait on us.
