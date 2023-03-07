Tax cuts are on everyone’s mind in Pierre during this final week (already, it seems) of the main run of the 2023 South Dakota legislative session.
As has been noted before (including in this section last week), there are several tax cut proposals bouncing around the capitol. Most notable, of course, is the food tax repeal proposed by Gov. Kristi Noem. There is also a proposed general sales tax cut that seems to have a lot of steam behind it, and there is a property tax cut that would help landowners.
The general belief is we can only afford one of these measures, which makes sense.
As of this writing, the sales tax cut does indeed seem to have the most momentum behind it. At last Saturday’s District 18 legislative forum, lawmakers said it’s important to work for a bill that is going to get the support of a supermajority of lawmakers plus the governor, and the sales tax proposal appears to have the best shot.
The original proposal was to cut the sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%, which would save taxpayers an estimated $104 million. On Monday, the Senate amended the proposal, shrinking the cut to 4.3%, which means the saving for taxpayers would be reduced to $69.4 million. This now heads back to the House for consideration. Also, the two-year sunset proviso that was attached to this cut last week was left in place.
Meanwhile, Noem is not giving up on the food tax repeal, which would save taxpayers an estimated $102 million. It had been defeated in the House last month, but on Monday, senators briefly resurrected the idea via a “hoghoused” bill. It was passed on but was nixed again by the House Tuesday. However, one gets the sense the idea may not be completely dead yet.
Then there’s the property tax measure, which would send $425 to property owners each year to ease the burden on their bills. This one has the toughest road before it. As the District 18 lawmakers said last weekend, they would prefer a cut that benefits everyone across the board instead of a certain set of the population.
There is, however, a fourth option in all this: not cutting any taxes. That’s an idea spoken of by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown. While he voted for the property tax cut, he said he would prefer no cut at all.
“I think they’re fiscally irresponsible, period,” he said of the three proposals. “With the sunset clause, I could tolerate that one, or the property tax because you can relook at it. But to dig a hole? The nursing homes have got problems. We have Medicaid expansion; it’s going to increase costs. We’ve got our K-12 schools. We’ve got issues out there.”
Schoenbeck, at least, doesn’t hide behind the current stance of declaring how robust South Dakota’s post-pandemic economy looks without scrutinizing the details.
That leads us to these final days, and this issue may head down to the wire, and maybe even beyond it. The best guess at the moment is that at least one of these cuts will pass, or perhaps there may be a combination of two that are each reduced but can combine to bring taxes down. Also, it will be interesting to see if there is any life left in the food tax cut, which Noem may well push to the very end with a veto of the alternatives. We shall see.
Anything can happen in the final hours of the session. Or perhaps nothing will happen. That’s what we must watch now.
