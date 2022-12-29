Has there ever been a year — ANY year — that you weren’t glad to see end?
Here in these dying days of December, in that deflated interval between the fading Christmas season and the New Year’s holiday, there is always a feeling of anticipation for that moment when the old year goes away and the fresh slate of a brand-new year arrives.
That’s mostly an illusion, of course, because — other than things like paid time off, insurance deductibles, etc. — the arrival of a New Year doesn’t change much of anything, generally speaking.
Still, the illusion is there, and it always gives us hope.
We’re all familiar with the metaphoric imagery of a Baby New Year ready to take over for an elderly, tired Old Year who had clearly endured a lot during his time (and, according to many editorial cartoons, has some blunt advice to give to the newbie). That image is a universal reflection of our urge to shed the weary trials of the past 12 months and start anew.
Have we ever NOT felt that way? Have we ever wanted an old year to keep on keeping on?
As I think back across my lifetime, one year that comes to mind is 1989, in which the final three months saw the collapse of the Iron Curtain across eastern Europe and a dramatic, cathartic surge of freedom unlike anything I’d ever witnessed.
Another could be 1991, which was really a sequel to 1989. It started badly with a war in the Persian Gulf but, after a summer of Soviet bloc republics breaking away from Moscow, it ended with the formal dissolution of the USSR — and the end of the Cold War as we knew it — at Christmas. What a year THAT was.
But those are exceptions. As a rule, we wrap up each year muttering “good riddance” as that momentous stroke of midnight nears. ….
And with that, we’re ready to say farewell to 2022, which, like all years, has seen its share of challenges and possibilities. To broadly recap: The weather was weird, prices were high, tolerance was low, political anger boiled, COVID surged and receded again, war was in the headlines and the Minnesota Twins played well until they didn’t. We made new friends but lost old ones, and life kept changing in too many ways to count. Just like every year.
I can say that 2022 also featured perhaps the darkest days I’ve ever endured, and I mean that literally.
It happened when the Yankton area was hit by a derecho on May 12. I’ve talked to other people who have expressed the same astonishment at how dark it got at about 4:20 p.m. when that monster storm rose up out of Nebraska. Day literally turned to night, and (take it from someone who was driving in the country when it happened) it was wild and terrifying and, ultimately, discouraging, given how little rain it produced. However, we were lucky compared to other places up the line where the storm was better organized and the destruction quite rampant.
Meanwhile in 2022, we wished and prayed for rain, and it never really did.
Our politics became stormier as our divisions grew wider, and our perceptions of reality diverged in completely different directions.
We saw gasoline prices soar, although we finally got a reprieve toward year’s end.
We saw a war erupt in Ukraine …
However, we also saw some light in that wartime nightfall. The Ukrainians responded in surprising and stirring terms, and it helped unite most of the world and re-energize the NATO alliance, a Cold War relic that became vital again. It was a shining moment indeed. (We also saw some unlikely people in this country, in effect, side with Russia on this matter, which was a little disturbing.)
Actually, whenever we look back at the end of a fading year, I think we all could find little sparks of light that helped brightened our journeys.
For instance, one memorable spark for me happened in February.
I was inducted into the Yankton High School Fine Arts Hall of Fame — which was humbling beyond words — and was among three people to speak at the induction ceremony at the YHS Commons. When my turn came, I walked up to the side as I was being introduced, waiting to make what passed for a speech. I was quite nervous.
Suddenly, I heard a small voice calling to me: “Keldy!”
It was my 3-year-old great-niece, who ran up from where my family was sitting, hugged me by the leg and giggled. A couple of seconds later, her exasperated mother (my niece) pulled her away, but the moment was locked in. I have no idea what was being said about me at the podium; I just remember that little laughing voice and that massive hug, which was also humbling beyond words. And I wasn’t nervous anymore.
In a year filled with dramas and headaches — which is practically all we ever seem to remember about any passing year — I think recalling little moments like that can put the whole experience in a better perspective.
Here’s hoping we all find our own little sparks of light and life that will brighten our paths through 2023.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.