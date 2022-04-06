A few months back, a long-time friend reminded me I owed her a visit.
A few hundred dollars on Journey-Toto tickets and two months later, I was sitting in the Omaha Amtrak station waiting to take the California Zephyr to Provo, Utah.
The initial decision itself was pretty simple: I had fond memories of taking the train as a kid and have recently stumbled on a few YouTube travel vloggers (Paul Lucas and Noel Phillips, especially) that have done some reviews of America’s minimized long-distance rail services.
And after a couple of months of repeatedly fielding the “why” question from those who were oddly fascinated by my decision to take the train (including a suggestion I write this column about the experience), it was finally time to board for a nearly 24-hour journey. I still didn’t have a clue what I’d write about: Would it be a trip review or something else? I at least knew I was going to have plenty of time to think about it.
Getting settled into my coach seat and getting underway, I felt an instant wave of nostalgia. I even texted a few friends: “I felt like a kid again.” Traveling west from Omaha, I made my first attempts at getting some sleep, but it just wasn’t coming easily. I made my way to the better-lit lounge car to read a bit. But as we rolled along through the night, I found myself looking out at the little dots of light representing towns like Harvard, Kenesaw, Axtel and others that, despite growing up in Nebraska, I’d never even heard of. The aforementioned Mr. Lucas had described this time of the trip to be atmospheric and thought provoking, and I found myself asking myself questions, too: “What’s life here like? Do they know of the train’s nearly-nightly presence? Do they care?”
But of course, the reason most people take the California Zephyr would come over the following day — the transit of the Rocky Mountains. The last time I’d taken this path was as a 6-year-old, and this time, as we powered deep into the mountains, the reality was much more grandiose than those memories. We ran along the bases of snow-capped mountains and dipped into canyons where humans can only take them in personally by taking the train or by going whitewater rafting. Over these seven hours, there were long stretches with no cell service. You’re left to ponder with your fellow passengers and yourself one of the great landscapes this country has to offer. I just couldn’t help but think: “How’d the railroads get through here? What must it have been like beforehand? What was lost here by our country’s western encroachment?”
It wasn’t long before the mountains of Colorado turned to the desolation of the Utah desert. It also meant that this phase of my journey was coming to an end, and when night descended at Helper, Utah, my mind turned to my destination just two hours away. It had already been quite the journey.
The actual vacation went well. The concert was great, I tried my hand at LARPing (Live Action Roleplay) where I found my cardio and swordsmanship in need of improvement and met some amazing people that gave me a few new perspectives to think of and even challenged me to think a bit about who I am.
And the perfect opportunity to start some of that contemplation came in the form of my return trip on the eastbound California Zephyr. As leisurely a pace the first train had gone at, it seemed this trip was even more so. And yet, that seemed OK. There were even a few hours where there wasn’t a single announcement over the PA system, giving more time to reflect on the trip and where I was.
By that night, as we sped away from Denver and toward Omaha, I found myself starting to write out my next column. And it was in the darkness of my last night on vacation I realized why I’d taken this trip in such a way — I needed time lost in thought.
Taking the train is one of the only modes of transportation in which this is really possible. Flying will rarely afford you the time to be contemplative; driving demands a level of concentration; cruise ships are too full of distractions for distraction’s sake. But if you want a little time to think about the world, where you are and even who you are, put yourself on a train for a day. I couldn’t do a review of the trip — other people are much better at that — but I can at least offer a reason to go: your ability to delve into contemplation.
