The 2021 session of the South Dakota Legislature ended on March 11 with “veto day” on March 29. During the 2021 legislative session, 283 bills were introduced in the House but only 195 were introduced in the Senate. Of these bills, 27 were withdrawn and 247 were passed and ultimately signed by the governor.
Although the legislative session was finished in March, most legislators have numerous committees, commissions or boards that they have been appointed to. These groups meet throughout the year so the work of the legislators does not end when the legislative session ends in March.
I have been appointed to serve on the marijuana interim study committee which has been established. That committee has been divided into two subcommittees — the medical marijuana and the adult-use subcommittees. I am on the adult-use sub-committee and we are waiting to make any decisions about what to do about this until the South Dakota Supreme Court decides whether Amendment A was properly enacted. In the meantime, our sub-committee is listening to proponents and opponents about the benefits and detriments that have arisen from adult use of marijuana in other states and are looking at adult use laws that have been passed in some other states.
I have also recently been appointed as a member of the Commission on Child Support. Federal laws require that state child support guidelines be reviewed every four years. These are the guidelines that courts follow in setting child support in divorces and other cases which require that child support be determined. I also served on this Commission in 2016. The 2021 Commission on Child Support is made up of Supreme Court Justice Scott Myren (chairperson); Virginia Wieseler, Department of Social Services representative; Lindsey Riter-Rapp, representing the State Bar; Terri Williams, a Child Support referee; myself; Rep. Mike Stevens; Michael Bierle, a non-custodial parent; and Amber Kinney, a custodial parent. We are anticipating that the commission will be meeting at least five times during the summer and fall to review and make appropriate changes in the existing child support guidelines.
I also serve on the Corrections Commission, which reviews the operation of South Dakota’s prisons and particularly the prison industries. During our most recent meeting, we approved a new cabinetry building program at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and a canine program expansion at the women’s prison in Pierre. We also received a report on a Gender Responsivity Initiative that the Department of Corrections (DOC) is working on. The DOC is evaluating their prison programs in light of the different risks and needs female prisoners have. The studies show that generally “a woman’s path to prison is different than a man’s” and that as a result, they have different needs for rehabilitation.
Finally, I serve on the Code Commission, which is responsible for seeing to the publication of the South Dakota Code or body of laws. At our meeting in June, we discussed with the State Bar whether the South Dakota Criminal Code should be revised and whether any of the volumes of the code have gotten so large that they should be republished. As a result, we decided to republish two volumes where the new laws in them were 25% or more of the volume. Finally, we approved a spelling change in the South Dakota Constitution for the word that had apparently been misspelled since 1919.
