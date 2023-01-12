To me, the best illustration of how the business of journalism works can be found in a TV rerun of the old “Andy Griffith Show” in which Andy’s son Opie and a friend start their own little newspaper.
The episode runs something like this (spoilers ahead):
The boys’ first issue, which covers some of the doings at their grade school, tanks. Inspired by the popular gossip column (“Mayberry After Midnight”) in the town’s weekly newspaper, the boys then put out a second edition filled with gossip and rumors they hear from grownups around town. (One sample bombshell: “Sheriff Taylor says preacher’s sermons ‘dry as dust.’”) Once that issue comes out and is distributed free of charge, the grownups are upset — Andy demands to know why such material was printed, and Opie points out that no one wanted to read the other stories — and they frantically begin collecting all those copies, and hilarity ensues. Once all the issues are retrieved (with a great sigh of relief), Opie says it’s a good thing they didn’t distribute their THIRD edition, which was filled with the material that didn’t fit in the second issue. The grownups are upset, but Opie assures them he and his partner bundled up the new papers and threw them away. The grownups are relieved. That night, Andy, Barney and Aunt Bea each go to the town dump on their own to “make sure” the papers are destroyed. They finally find the bundle and toss them in a smoldering trash can — but not before they each pull out a sheet and begin poring over the salacious contents …
And that’s basically how it works for those of us in journalism, and it doesn’t matter in what medium or on what level we operate.
That’s also how it works for the consumers of news, who know what they want and, in effect, tell us what they want to read, watch or hear.
A small story in the Press & Dakotan earlier this week recapped the most viewed online postings on the P&D website in 2022. Not surprisingly, three area deaths (at least two of which are considered homicides) were among the stories receiving the highest traffic, as were a vehicle accident, an electrocution, a near-drowning and a helicopter crash. The list was dominated by mostly downbeat items, which is pretty much how it has worked every year for as long as I’ve been doing this.
People like to use the accusatory, insulting phrase, “If it bleeds, it leads,” suggesting that we purposely showcase bad news in order to move our product. And perhaps there’s a little validity to that … to an extent.
However, we also publish a lot of what could be considered good news — personal profiles, event previews, civic improvements, educational achievements, volunteer outreach and so forth. In fact, we print far more material like that than we do the “bleeding leads” and grim dispatches for which some people criticize us.
But the evidence of what is read more often is in the page views and daily circulation numbers.
It’s not exactly a revelation that bad news tends to outpace good news — after all, good news can be a surprise, while bad news is usually a shock — and there are very few instances in which good news draws in more eyeballs than some controversies, car accidents or whatever else.
I’ve spent years seeing (as opposed to “knowing”) what people want. I’ve also spent those same years hearing occasionally from people chiding me about why we don’t “print good news for a change.” Again, the answer is that we DO print such stories, but I also can’t help but acknowledge what “sells,” for lack of a less sterile word.
Can this pattern of behavior and media marketing ever change?
I’m certainly open to it, but I have too many doubts. That would reverse a trend that has been in place as long as there have been people telling other people stories, from hieroglyphics to podcasts. And, given what we see now on internet sites, social media and cable television, there is no inkling whatsoever that a different trajectory is emerging.
However, that doesn’t relieve us of the duty of presenting the good with the bad, of telling the stories that speak to the heart as well as those that shock or sadden. Both are part of the world and the communities in which we live.
Those year-end statistics always tell us what you read most and what KIND of things people tend to gravitate to when they consume the news. The trend has never wavered. But it’s only part of the bigger, broader picture, which covers a lot of territory. The mileposts that stand out at year’s end always intrigue me as well as instruct me.
