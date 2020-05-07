In Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch’s column in Thursday’s Press & Dakotan, he provided an incorrect distance regarding a placement rule on hog barns. Klimisch emailed the Press & Dakotan Thursday afternoon and said the correct distance for a 2,400 head hog barn should be 75 feet from the property line, not from citizens’ houses.
