Let’s be clear on this: Americans still need the United States Postal Service (USPS).
For many of us, the service remains a vital link to receive items ranging from personal letters and periodicals to medications, bills and checks.
For many businesses — for full disclosure, including newspapers — the USPS is indispensable in reaching customers and in sending and receiving supplies.
While it has many commercial rivals in the shipping/delivery field, the USPS is still probably the most reliable service there is. In one form or another, it’s practically everywhere, including the most remote rural areas.
It’s also mandated by the U.S. Constitution. Article 1, Section 8, Clause 7 spells out that Congress must “establish Post Offices and Post Roads.”
And yet, its future is under attack … again. It was reported late last week that President Donald Trump considered vetoing the CARES Act to address the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic “if the legislation contained any money to directly bail out the postal agency.”
USPS officials project the service will lose $2 billion per month during the pandemic because of the postal traffic falloff mirroring the economy’s massive slowdown. Last week, Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan told the House Oversight and Reform Committee that the USPS needs $25 billion in federal grants to cover the potential lost revenue due to the pandemic, plus an additional $25 billion to update aging infrastructure and $14 billion to pay off the long-term debt accrued by its retirement benefits program. She’s also asking for $25 billion in unrestricted borrowing authority, according to the Chicago Tribune.
It’s no secret that the postal service has had major financial issues for several years. While this has been due in part to competition from private competitors and online retailers, the biggest problem is that it was kneecapped by congressional Republicans who, in 2006, passed legislation to force the USPS to prepay its entire retirement program for current and former workers 75 years in advance, which is as surreal, crippling and unsustainable as it sounds.
The postal service has long been a target of conservatives who’ve wanted to see the agency privatized and run more like a business. However, the USPS is not designed to turn a profit, but rather to function as an interconnecting service with the ability to, among other things, reach out to what might be viewed as unprofitable areas such as remote rural patrons in remote rural places like South Dakota and Nebraska.
But, in the current pandemic, giving this constitutionally mandated service appears to be a no-go for the White House.
“Lawmakers had originally agreed to a $13 billion direct grant of money to the Postal Service, which wouldn’t have had to be repaid,” the Washington Post reported last week. “But that effort was blocked by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who warned such a move could blow up the relief bill. A committee aide said Mnuchin told lawmakers during negotiations: ‘You can have a loan or you can have nothing at all.’”
Despite its financial woes and the changing culture in delivery services, the USPS has remained an indispensable lifeline for the country. It has more than 600,000 employees (including a lot of veterans) and has a vast reach unequaled by private-sector operations.
Postal workers are also among those on the front lines in this current pandemic. USPS officials said, as of last Thursday, more than 500 postal workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and 462 others were considered “presumptive positives.” Also, 19 USPS workers had died from the virus and at least 6,000 more were in self-quarantine due to possible exposure.
Perhaps this crisis is the opportunity to help right the service, which has been badly damaged by congressional meddling as well as this pandemic.
“I’m so frustrated at how difficult it has been for a long time to galvanize attention and action around an essential service,” Virginia Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D) told the Post. “And maybe the pandemic forces us all to refocus on this service and how essential it is and how we need to fix it while we can before it gets into critical condition.”
The importance of this postal service to the nation and to every American needs to come into sharp, unshakable focus. The loss of the USPS would be damaging on many levels. It’s time we treated this indispensable service that way.
