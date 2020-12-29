There is something sadly fitting in the way the latest COVID relief package is stumbling toward reality in Washington.
The tentative package, the second proposed for the nation to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, would send $600 to many (but not all) Americans as a way to help them cope with some of the struggles created by the coronavirus. The deal took weeks to negotiate until it was finally hammered out by congressional leaders last week.
But then President Donald Trump, who had offered little input on the measure, suddenly decided the relief total wasn’t enough, instead demanding $2,000 for each eligible American. This effectively undercut his own Republican party, which was heralding the $600 direct-payment deal while Democrats were bargaining for more. Trump let the matter sit in limbo over the Christmas holiday before signing the proposed deal.
On Monday, the Democrat-controlled House passed an expedited measure calling for $2,000 direct payments, thus creating an odd alignment in which the Republican Trump and the congressional Democrats were on the same side (albeit very broadly).
On Tuesday, the bill predictably stalled in the Senate, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refusing to bring up the measure for consideration.
Meanwhile, many Americans hurt by the coronavirus fallout have been left in a lurch. The website Business Insider on Monday estimated that the president’s failure to sign the bill late last week kept an estimated $5.9 billion of relief from reaching unemployed Americans this week.
More than that, however, is that the $600 direct payment isn’t going to do much good for a lot of people. In most cases, it doesn’t even cover one month of rent, let alone provide more consequential relief. However, a tepid $600 stimulus is better than nothing.
What makes this so fitting is the fact that this relief effort has played out so clumsily in Washington. It seems consistent with America’s entire COVID mobilizations in general, which has been haphazard to the point of being lethal. And with another surge ramping up in parts of the country, people are again seeing the specter of leadership failing to come through in a timely fashion, this time with aid that falls short of what is needed — and that only magnifies the toll it’s taking on America.
There has been too much manufactured drama in Washington over this, even as real, urgent drama inflicts many Americans now looking for clear leadership and forward momentum
This relief episode offers little reassurance as we move through the winter months.
kmh
