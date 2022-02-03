As unlikely as this feels to me, February’s arrival makes me nervous.
Let’s face it, the best thing about winter is when it ends; that isn’t even a close call. And for me, the dawn of each February has always been like a flare going off in a frozen, dead night sky, a glimmering signal that spring is about to ride to our rescue.
But in the last few years, February and March have been weather adventures, sometimes seeing dynamic extremes that have ranged from frigidly inconvenient to disastrous.
However, big weather swings are not necessarily unusual during this transitional time of year, and that fact can serve as a basis for debate. But it does generate an interesting question: If climate change creates violent extremes in our weather generally, what happens during times when unsettled weather is the norm?
This week, as a massive winter storm rolled across the nation from Texas to New England, thoughts turned to last February’s monster Arctic outbreak that sent bitter cold temperatures plunging south into Texas, where pipes froze, electrical grids failed and dozens of people died. This week’s storm wasn’t nearly as bad, but when you live in a place not built for such wintry extremes, it’s bad enough.
In 2019, this region swung from a fair January to a February deep freeze, then a sudden warm-up and a momentous bomb cyclone in March that flooded out much of Nebraska and caused havoc in countless places, including Yankton.
Perhaps we could reasonably expect such things when the seasons transition, but even those transitions seem to be impacted.
Seven weeks ago — in the middle of December and about a week before Christmas — the Upper Plains were hit by an extraordinarily violent weather outburst that produced dozens of tornadoes across Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, and saw thunderstorm warnings in southeast South Dakota. In a webinar the next day, a meteorologist noted the massive amount of moisture that was pumped into the region from the Gulf of Mexico, which was almost freakish for mid-December, one of the driest times of the year.
Meanwhile, National Geographic last week reported on a University of Nebraska study that the American corn belt has been seeing a production boom in recent years, but not for the reasons that scientists, botanists and others had hoped. Instead, longer growing seasons created by climate change, not new corn hybrids or superior farming techniques, are spurring the explosion.
“This benefit from climate warming may only be a temporary anomaly, however,” cautioned the Alliance for Science website. “Virtually all scientific analyses expect major food production challenges ahead as punishingly high temperatures and extreme weather events affect the world’s major breadbaskets.”
Along with longer growing seasons, we’re also seeing warmer nights and generally milder winters marred by occasional and sometimes bitter Arctic outbreaks. As a result, the transition seasons are turning into meteorological war zones due to chaotic shifts from warm air to cold air, and vice versa. For instance, the Upper Plains basked in unseasonable warmth last November, which may have contributed to the violent changes in December.
Also, an Ohio State geography professor, Ryan Fogt, said this week that climate change has resulted in shorter winters, noting that “the time of prolonged cold is shorter in most places as summer expands. Then the transitions into and out of winter are shifting, too.” That may also explain why we have rarely seen the multi-week cold snaps that I remember from not so long ago: Usually stable seasons like the dead of winter are becoming more active and unstable.
So, what we may be experiencing are collisions of the seasons, triggering more dramatic weather events that are increasingly costly and devastating.
Thus, February’s arrival no longer lifts me out of a winter doldrums so much as it creates a nervous reminder of the wildly seesawing days that may lie in wait as we move uncertainly toward spring.
