The more I think back on it, the more I realize that last week’s city election in Yankton was quite a thing to behold.
The election itself was surprising and, yet, predictable.
And, from a processing angle, election night was impressively smooth but also frustrating.
As a result, I’m still thinking about it 10 days later, which is quite a feat for an April vote.
Yankton’s municipal election featured six candidates running for three open slots. All the incumbents were in the race (which isn’t a common occurrence), and there were also three challengers, so voters had a lot to choose from, which should indicate an engaged electorate.
The high number of candidates surprised me because I could see no pressing issues on the city radar. Contentious issues are what usually bring a batch of challengers to the ballot. For instance, in the two previous elections, it seemed that the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic drew challengers with sharper differences on specific issues and general philosophies. But this year, such issues appeared absent.
(One might point to the Summit Activities Center funding matter from last summer as a possible trigger, and that may have been what helped challenger Brian Hunhoff, who was at the forefront of the “Save the SAC” effort, emerge as the top vote getter last week. But that matter reached a resolution months ago, so it wasn’t quite an urgent topic anymore.)
The city election was also intriguing because there was a lot of experience on the ballot. Besides the three incumbents — Ben Brunick, Tony Maibaum and Stephanie Moser — Hunhoff was a former county commissioner and the current Yankton County register of deeds (which itself provided an unusual storyline). The field also featured a former city commissioner, Charlie Gross, attempting to return to the board, as well as another challenger, Thomas Bixler, who has run several times previously and has served on numerous community committees. So, this candidate pool was not only crowded but also deep.
Unfortunately, the end result generated something else that struck me as unusual, only because it really wasn’t. The turnout for the city election was just 15%, an odd development given the large field but right on par with most springtime elections, especially those that don’t feature a contested school board race. (The school board contest did have a large field last year, again due to COVID-related issues, but this year, it returned to the norm of no election being needed.) So, we were left with a contrast: A city election with a slate of solid candidates but few people motivated to vote. This circles back to my perception that there weren’t any major issues cranking up the electorate.
That brings us to election night, which ran smoothly in Yankton. Once, this was never a given. Years ago, there always seemed to be frustrating problems getting the machines to count the ballots. I used to dread the process, especially as our press deadline loomed. Last week, however, all the votes were counted and the results known by about 8 p.m. (Of course, one could argue that, with 85% of eligible voters sitting the election out, the process was streamlined considerably.)
There was, however, one election-night frustration that needs to be mentioned.
When we went online to the Secretary of State’s website to check out how the various local races were going, we could find no link whatsoever that had anything to do with this springtime election cycle going on around the state. Previously, the Secretary of State site was a great, easy-to-use resource to see trends and track down results. The recent changing of the guard in that office apparently has also changed this process, which I cannot see as a change for the better or the more transparent.
So, to recap: It was great to have so many candidates in the Yankton city race, but it was discouraging to see all the voters who didn’t care (again). And while I was impressed by the efficiency of the local vote count, the lack of state acknowledgement of the April races left a lot of us — whether it was journalists or other members of the public — in the dark.
In other words, it was an interesting but flawed election experience, which is mostly typical of this ritual. But it also gives me some things to think about when the next election rolls around.
