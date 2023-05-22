This week saw the Nebraska Legislature continue to work late into the night to complete its business before adjourning in June. Although only a few bills have advanced thus far, a tremendous amount of work is going on behind the scenes by various legislative divisions such as the Clerk’s office, transcribers, bill drafters, IT, research, and committees to ensure bills are ready for the floor.

With all the budget bills sitting on Final Reading, senators spent several days working to pass the bills and send them to the governor for approval. Passage of the budget is a constitutional requirement for the Legislature, and it will be good to have that accomplished as we close out the last nine working days left in this session. Overall, the budget calls for $10.7 billion in General Fund spending over the next two years, a 2.2% increase, and leaves nearly $780 million in the Cash Reserve Fund. Notable expenditures include $575 million for the Perkins County Canal Project, $366 million for a new prison, and $1.25 billion for the governor’s proposed Education Future Fund. Additional money is allocated for Medicaid service providers as well as expending the remaining federal pandemic ARPA money to support projects such as finding a second source of water for the City of Lincoln. An estimated $892 million is left in the state’s General Fund for tax cuts and other uses over the two fiscal years. Right now, the Economic Forecasting Advisory Board anticipates that Nebraska can comfortably afford the increase in spending and proposed tax cuts while leaving a healthy cash reserve. As the Legislature moves into the interim, we will keep watch of the state’s economic situation and can make adjustments to the budget next year.

