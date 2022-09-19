Thirty years later, we know so much, but still so little, about the death of Tammy Haas.
There has been so much said and written over the years, but this tragic case remains open ended, a story awaiting its final aching lines.
Sunday marked the 30th anniversary of the 1992 disappearance of Haas, a 19-year-old Yankton High School graduate who went missing during the YHS homecoming week festivities. The search ended less than a week later when her body was found in a ravine near the Crofton Lakeview Golf Course.
However, a subsequent arrest resulted in a trial that ended in acquittal, and after that, the case fell into a frustrating limbo.
Today, Haas’s death is considered a cold case — a mystery in search of new evidence to propel it forward and, hopefully, to an answer.
The label is understandable but, as the name suggests, it is cold. It glosses over the emptiness that the death leaves behind, the pain that is tied to that loss and the wounds that can never heal.
Haas’s case is no exception. It’s a vacuum that haunts her family, her friends — and, make no mistake, Yankton itself. All involved still bear the burden of this unresolved tragedy.
As we have written too many times before, there is an unspoken truth about this case that remains stubbornly silent, even as the years have passed and some memories have grown dim.
But that distance from 30 years ago and now changes nothing.
This cold case has picked up a little heat in recent years. Last year, the FBI announced it was posting a reward for information leading to a resolution in Haas’s death. More recently, a new book, “Someone Knows: Highlighting South Dakota’s Cold Cases,” by Beresford author Chris Wevik includes the Haas case among other long-ago mysteries still in search of endings.
Three decades later, the Haas case hasn’t been forgotten or dismissed.
Until the answer is found, there is no forgetting or dismissing for anyone.
Tammy Haas is dead and buried — she has been gone and mourned over far longer than she was ever alive — but until the case is solved, the mystery remains alive, and justice must still be demanded.
