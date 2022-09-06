The delayed launch of the Artemis rocket by NASA should remind everyone of the nagging frustrations of spaceflight, not to mention the headaches and the expense, as well as the price of failure.
These factors visit us again after the debut of the Artemis program — which is designed to send humans back to the moon and eventually beyond — has seen two launches scrubbed because of mechanical issues. It’s now believed that the unmanned rocket may not launch until later this month or perhaps October.
Until then, we can weigh the debates over the many delays and the soaring (literally) costs of the project.
But we can also assess its value in larger terms.
The eventual launch of Artemis I will usher in a new era of manned space exploration. Returning to the moon after 50 years may not seem the most exciting prospect now, but its eventual aim of establishing a manned lunar base that will serve as a springboard to Mars can’t help but stir some imaginative wonder in us.
This particular mission will test NASA’s new Space Launch System, a super heavy-lift expendable launch vehicle and most powerful rocket the agency has ever produced. It will also carry an unmanned Orion space craft (similar in terms of function to the command module of the old Apollo program) that will eventually carry humans into space. This first mission is designed as a stress test for the Orion capsule by traveling farther away from Earth than any other spacecraft designed to carry humans has ever ventured.
Eventually, too, Artemis is slated to carry the first woman and astronaut of color to the moon at about mid-decade.
However, this project has been very long in coming. While the green light for Artemis was approved by President Donald Trump in 2017, its origins date back to the Constellation program proposed by President George W. Bush in 2005. However, the costs skyrocketed and delays mounted, prompting President Barack Obama to pull the plug in 2010. The new Artemis rocket utilizes components from Constellation and other scrubbed missions.
Unfortunately, cost overruns — a longtime staple of manned space exploration — have come with it. NASA has put the cost of the program at $93 billion through 2025. There have been concerns, however, that the agency has been underreporting some costs. Also, the rocket was originally expected to debut in 2016, but costs, design changes, political headwinds and other factors have forced more delays.
Meanwhile, private companies have been operating in space for some time now, although staying in earth orbit. For instance, SpaceX held a launch last weekend even as Artemis sat idle on the launch pad. The costs of the private launches are reportedly far smaller than the Artemis project, although their scope is much reduced.
What’s at stake is if and how this country can be at the forefront of space exploration and expanding human boundaries. While private space flight seems more cost effective, it also has limitations.
This is what the discussion should be now, although the Artemis system has progressed to a point to where there is, arguably, no turning back.
The technology to explore the cosmos is accessible. It’s a matter of how we will do it.
The Artemis program will be a fascinating option to study.
