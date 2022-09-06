The delayed launch of the Artemis rocket by NASA should remind everyone of the nagging frustrations of spaceflight, not to mention the headaches and the expense, as well as the price of failure.

These factors visit us again after the debut of the Artemis program — which is designed to send humans back to the moon and eventually beyond — has seen two launches scrubbed because of mechanical issues. It’s now believed that the unmanned rocket may not launch until later this month or perhaps October.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.