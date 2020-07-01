Fullerville, seven miles east and 1½ miles north of Yankton, is among the small towns in our area that were missed by public television folks who assembled a video about villages that have disappeared from South Dakota maps.
Hard-copy information in my possession about Fullerville came from Amanda Johnson whose husband, Donald Johnson, is also related to the West family who started the village. Mrs. Clarence Cowman is credited with saving the history.
The “hamlet” of Fullerville was located on a two-acre plot of land “one and a half-mile south and a mile east” of Mission Hill on the north side of the Milwaukee Railroad. (It is more like one and a half-miles east of Mission Hill and a half mile south of Old Highway 50.) The land was purchased in 1902 by Clark S. West from Mrs. Mary Crooks for $100 and was given the name Fullerville after a family named Fuller who lived south of the railroad and were neighbors to C.S. West.
C.S. West was married to Mary Elizabeth Van Osdel, sister to our paternal great-grandfather, A. L. Van Osdel, Nov. 13, 1863. We have a picture of family members taken Nov. 13, 1913, the golden wedding anniversary of the Wests.
Mr. West built a store building 20-by-50 feet with a basement and a roofed-over porch across the front. For a year he walked the mile from his farm home to tend the store and during that year built a comfortable two bedroom house, woodshed and wash house, chicken house and barn. He then brought his wife, Mary Elizabeth, and a bachelor son, Jesse, to the new house along with a cow, a horse and some chickens.
Farm women drove to the store with horse and buggy bringing a case or two of eggs to trade for groceries. Sometimes children came on horseback and no customer ever left the store without a free bag of candy, as Mrs. Cowman recalls. Soon there was a demand for stockyards and farmers herded their stock on foot to Fullerville to be shipped out to Sioux City markets. These were the days before motorized livestock trucks, let alone cars.
The railroad put in a small depot and trains stopped to let passengers on or off and to hook onto livestock cars loaded for Sioux City markets. Eventually there were two grain elevators. One was built by J.J.Mulanhey Co., and was managed by Albert Melville. He wrote the “Fullerville Floaters” news columns which were published in the P&D. This elevator was later sold about 1913 to a group of farmers with John Batcheller, president and D.B.Smith, secretary. It was closed in 1917. If the Batcheller name sounds familiar, do you recall the televised “demolition” of the Batcheller Zip Feed mill west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls? It was built so well, it would not fall and had to be disaassembled.
The John Batcheller family farm was located about eight and a half-miles east of Yankton on Highway 50, on the curve. It was all burned about two years ago to make way for a confined swine feeding facility.
The Fullerville Grain Co. elevator was owned and built by another group of farmers and was managed by Ed Larkin who lived in Mission Hill. Later Jess West managed it until he became ill with lung cancer and died June 3, 1915. Harry West, a grandson of C. S. West, managed it until it closed in 1937, a year before the author of this column was born. The first elevator was sold at auction to a neighbor, William Cutts, grandfather of Jay Cutts, and moved a half-mile to the Cutts farm. The other elevator was torn down.
About 1910, a couple with two children, Mr. and Mrs. Beal, drove in from North Dakota with a horse leading a covered wagon. C.S. West built a 20 by 40-foot building with living quarters in one end and Mr. Beal set up a blacksmith shop in the other end. After two or three years, they sold their three horses and wagon to George Peterson in Gayville for $300 and left for Iowa.
C.S. West then remodeled the building into a two-bedroom house and Harry West moved in with his bride. As C.S. West grew older, Harry West helped out at the store as well as managing the elevator. After C.S. West died in 1923, Harry West kept the store and elevator both operating until about 1925 when he closed the store.
Shortly after that, a family named Miller came and lived in the store building and Mr. Miller raised broom corn and made brooms to supply the neighbors.
Mrs. C.S. West died Jan. 4, 1928. She and her husband and older son, Jesse, are interned in a prominent mausoleum on a hill near the center of the Yankton Cemetery. Another son, A.L. West, and his wife moved into the Fullerville house and stayed two years before moving into Mission Hill. They had the C.S.West house moved into Mission Hill. It is still in place and situated on a northwest corner lot at East First Street and Finotti, across the street north from what was then the Ole Rockne family home.
The home was rented out for a few years until sold to Mr. and Mrs. Willard Gill. The Harry West family moved into Mission Hill in 1937. They lived at the top of the hill, east of the then-Congregational Church. Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Johnson moved into the Harry West home in Fullerville and lived there until 1941 when that house burned. The two acres of land was willed to Edna Larkin, a granddaughter of C.S.West, and was later sold to William Cutts.
All that is left to identify the former village of Fullerville are three old pine trees and a scrub elm — and fading memories.
———
