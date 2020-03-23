The top priority for every person during the current coronavirus pandemic is their own health, as well as the health of others. That is without question.
The second priority is the economic aspect, which remains a tremendous unknown at this point and may remain so for many weeks or months.
But there is something you can do that is essential for your community and yourself: support local businesses any way you can.
Like each of us, many of those businesses face a lot of uncertainties right now — in fact, more so. How they are going to meet payrolls, how they will weather what is for most of them a dramatic falloff in business — or perhaps even a potential prolonged shutdown — is important not only to each of these business owners but also to every community in the country.
The talk in Washington of emergency economic stimulus features several options, but bailouts seem reserved only for major corporations.
Meanwhile, a disaster declaration for South Dakota has opened the door for help from the Small Business Administration (SBA), which can float loans and other assistance to these operations.
But the biggest help many of these businesses can have is support from their customers, at least as much support as can be offered in these extraordinary times.
According to many business advocates, one of the best things customers can do at this point is purchase gift certificates from local businesses. This gets money in the hands of those businesses now, and the cards can be redeemed later when something approaching normal returns to our lives.
A more direct approach would be making a vow to patronize local businesses regularly, perhaps daily, to give them a boost. Granted, this may be difficult in these days of social distancing and limits on crowd sizes, but the gesture would be important all the same.
At this time, it’s vital to remember the lessons that are constantly offered about the importance of doing business at home.
It’s been said that a dollar spent in a community turns over about seven times within that market. Another study indicated that every $100 spent at a local independent business generates about $45 in secondary local spending, as opposed to $14 spent at a national chain store. Both of these items suggest that local spending, particularly at locally owned stores, is one of the best tonics for the local economy.
You often hear the promotional plea to “Shop Local,” but that approach was never more important or needed than it is now. These really are uncertain days for everyone, and anything we can do to bolster the local economy will pay off for all of us in the long run.
Please take that to heart and keep it in mind in the days and weeks to come.
kmh
