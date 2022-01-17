The 97th South Dakota legislative session officially began this past Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. This year will be a 38-day session. The last legislative day is scheduled for March 10, reserving March 28 for consideration of gubernatorial vetoes.
A complete legislative calendar showing what days we are actually in session can be found at https.sdlegislature.gov, the South Dakota Legislative Research Council site (LRC). This site is very valuable by providing you with important information such as:
1. Contact information for all legislators;
2. Copies of all bills that have been filed and any amendments;
3. Voting by each legislator on any particular motion or bill;
4. The scheduling of every bill and an opportunity to watch and listen to the committee hearing and final house disposition; and
5. Committee assignments.
Through the LRC site, you can watch or listen live to any of the proceedings on any committee and the full legislature.
If you have a bill that you are interested in testifying about, you can contact the prime sponsor of the bill, and they will make arrangements for you to testify in person or through video, as committee rooms are now equipped to allow such testimony as opposed to having to drive to Pierre. A personal appearance is more valuable inasmuch as it gives you more of an opportunity before and after the hearing to speak with the legislators. Sometimes, however, that is not an option.
The House and the Senate each have their own separate schedules for their respective committees and the same committee for each house meet on different days. Thus, the Judiciary Committee for the House does not meet on the same day as the Senate Judiciary. Bills that each committee is to hear are required to be posted in advance to give everyone an opportunity to be put on notice and appear to testify if they so desire. Each committee is scheduled for two hours, but as the session progresses, the committee work load may require additional time necessary to be scheduled after both Houses conclude their business for the day.
There are 13 standing committees in each house, divided by subject matter.
• Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee
• Appropriations Committee
• Commerce and Energy Committee
• Education Committee
• Government Operations and Audit Committee
• Health and Human Services Committee
• Judiciary Committee
• Legislative Procedure Committee
• Local Government Committee
• Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee
• Retirement Laws Committee
• State Affairs Committee
• Taxation Committee
• Transportation Committee
Most legislators are members of two committees, unless you serve on the Appropriations Committee. Some serve on more than two committees, but that is rare due to the fact that two or three committees are usually meeting at the same time. In the House, most committees consist of 13 or 15 representatives. In the Senate, most committees consist of seven or nine senators. There are also some other special committees; however, they do not generally meet throughout the session.
The function of a standing committee is to consider each bill or resolution assigned to the committee and to make a specific recommendation on what action should be taken regarding that bill or resolution. A standing committee is required to take final action on every legislative proposal assigned to the committee. In South Dakota, every bill gets a hearing; i.e., a bill cannot be “hip-pocketed” by the committee chair.
I serve on House Judiciary, where I am the vice chairman, as well as the House Education Committee. Both of my committees meet on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
I appreciate all input that you can provide to me about pending legislation. I would like to share a couple of suggestions that would be very helpful in providing information to me during this next legislative session and for your input to be the most effective.
First, with anywhere from 500-600+ bills being filed each year in the Legislature, it is very helpful if you are able to contact me when you see how a potential bill might adversely affect you, your business or family. Providing me with examples of real-life situations are essential for me to better explain to fellow legislators, the potential unintended consequences of a certain bill or why you are in favor of a certain bill.
Second, it is more effective if you send a personal note, either by e-mail or letter, as opposed to allowing an organization to use your name and that organization sending out a form letter.
Finally, remember that the title of a bill doesn’t necessarily mean that is what the bill is about or does. Oftentimes, a bill can be amended. A bill may have parts that you are in favor of and yet it can also include provisions that you are not. Thus, it is important to read the entire bill and as they say, “the small print.”
It is an honor and pleasure to represent District 18. Thank you.
