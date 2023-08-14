A familiar scene the past several years is the sight of state prison inmates from the Yankton Community Work Center working with nonprofit groups on local projects.

The image had practically become a staple of local public work. They could be seen performing cleanup duties — including offering assistance in river cleanup events — as well as clearing snow from public properties, helping out in the kitchen at The Center and doing custodial services at Ability Building Services (ABS). There are many other examples, and local nonprofits greatly valued the assistance provided by these inmates, who were paid a nominal wage for their services. And some of the inmates reportedly enjoyed the work, which likely had a positive psychological impact.

