Week 2 is coming to a close, and things are starting to pick up. Weeks 3 and 4 promise to be busy.
We had our first real political battle of this session in the local government committee: newspapers vs. local governments.
By law, local governments (cities, counties, school districts) as well as state government are required to publish notice of meetings and, oftentimes, meeting minutes in a county newspaper. This form of public notice has existed since before statehood, largely because newspapers were the only media that existed before statehood. Because newspapers have a monopoly on public notice, the Legislature controls the amount they can charge for these public notices. Several decades ago, I imagine legislators got tired of the very fight I just witnessed, so the legislature delegated this authority to the Bureau of Administration with the legislature’s rules review committee to approve the Bureau of Administration’s rates. In the 1990s and 2000s, the Bureau of Administration and rules review committee updated the rates every 2-4 years pretty consistently. Since 2009 however, the rates have only changed once in 2016.
So now, newspapers want the legislature to pass a law that the rate will be set this year, and increase or decrease according to inflation moving forward.
Local government advocates, however, want to get rid of the entire public notice process. They contend that public notices can be issued more effectively in other ways, mostly through a state government-run website. All 50 states require notice through publication in a newspaper, so South Dakota would be a first to move to a government-based online publication service. Local government advocates also complain that the newspapers charge too much.
To counter the state government-run website idea, the newspapers have created their own website where they put up all the public notices in participating newspapers, including Yankton’s Press & Dakotan. There is no law requiring this website, and I think it’s done to offer an alternative when this debate comes up.
If it sounds like a boring debate, the implications of either outcome are not! Newspapers threaten that the legislation is the only way to keep local publications afloat. Local governments threaten that the legislation will hurt their bottom line. I can’t find a legislator who likes voting on these types of money issues, especially in a pandemic.
In committee, I ended up voting for the bill and the newspapers as a result. I ultimately felt that the current system had failed both local governments and newspapers. The Bureau of Administration has an obligation to keep those rates competitive or fair, and for the last 15 years, state government has not been doing it’s job. I also felt like I needed more time to research the issue, so for the next few days, my intern and I will be down in the law library trying to find the old rates to see if the rates have actually kept up with or exceeded inflation over the years. If it has, I may change my vote.
All media have a tendency to focus on the partisan or socially controversial issues in Pierre. While controversial, those debates are not always difficult. The type of debates above are the really tough ones that people don’t often even know are going on.
Thanks for reading. Now, I’m off to meet with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court!
