A few old ghosts came haunting this week after I heard the news of the passing of Gen. Colin Powell.
Among other things, I was instantly visited by memories of a dark, bleak winter night 30 years ago when I watched a war start live on television just before suppertime, like it was part of the programming. That would be the Gulf War, or Desert Storm, which is what really made Powell a household name.
First, however, we had to endure what then felt like a nightmare: the prospect of going to war at all.
As I wrote in Wednesday’s editorial, America at that time was still living with the hangover of the “Vietnam experience,” and our view on war was still shaded by that memory.
We were also a people who largely grew up, or grew accustomed to, seeing the notion of war in apocalyptic terms. Our Cold War mindset told us that a reckless spark could potentially escalate into nuclear confrontation. In early 1991, we didn’t know that both the Soviet Union and the Cold War would be over by year’s end, so at that point, going to war still felt like all the old stakes were on the table.
On that January night, many Americans were watching CNN, which was really the only cable news channel then, after the deadline for Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait came and went. And then, during a live in-studio interview, the scene suddenly cut away to two correspondents holed up in a Baghdad hotel. We only heard audio, but they frantically described a night sky suddenly swarming with fire and thunder. And we were at war.
I’ve never forgotten neither the sickening feeling of the war’s dawning nor the anxiety that consumed me and many other Americans for weeks as we watched Desert Storm unfold in furious detail, with its instant highs and lows, on television 24 hours a day. (It foreshadowed the obsessions that could be cultivated in these current, angry times through various media sources and designs.)
As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1991, Powell was one of the architects of the coalition war strategy. Thus, he was one of the people in which we pinned our hopes for what we feared could be a very long investment.
However, for all that anxiety and trepidation, the Gulf War lasted just six weeks. But it left behind a new long-term experience to guide us, a new vision of what warfare at the dawn of the 21st century could look like …
With that, I also found myself thinking this week of the other ghosts of our war experiences thereafter, as well as recalling how 9/11 further altered and magnified our perception of war. After the 2001 attacks, we went into Afghanistan and, later, back to Iraq, and we stayed in those places for years, not weeks. In those instances, the lessons of the Powell Doctrine were reassuring. I didn’t slip into a funk over the prospect of war. I felt, for lack of a better or saner word, more comfortable with the possibilities and, then, the everyday realities.
In a way, that’s something the Powell Doctrine gave us, too. We began to see war as an efficient process that could be limited, coordinated and possibly even relatively antiseptic, just so long as we didn’t look too far past the images and reports being fed to us.
But for all its practicality, the doctrine had its limitations because it was subjective (as Powell himself proved in 2003 before the second Iraq invasion) and because war is a universe of savage unpredictability. If we had known we would spend 20 years in Afghanistan and nearly 10 years in Iraq — if we had known of the costs in blood and capital, and the ghosts we can never have back — we might have let those old fears and doubts inject a little more constructive counterargument into our thinking.
The world is what it is now. We have a generation of people among us who know nothing but war, who may not really understand the naive anxiety I felt in early 1991 as we knocked on a door that they have seen this country open several times since.
I don’t blame the Powell Doctrine or Powell himself for this, but I do think I mildly miss the fear I felt 30 years ago, before I even knew who Colin Powell was and before I really understood what war could also be. It was still a fresh unknown back then. Now, it’s been a living constant and a deadly reality, so much so that the fact that we aren’t technically at war anymore seems almost jarring when I think about it.
The persistent ghosts of our marathon wars have now made peace itself seem like an unbelievable, supernatural reality, which may be the most haunting realization of this Halloween season.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.