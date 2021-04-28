Greetings, P&D readers!
Spring is my favorite time of year for a number of reasons. Mainly, there is a sense of “new life” and rejuvenation. The rich greens of grass, leaves and other plants erase the greys of winter. The annual “spring cleaning” commences in most homes, which usually results in a trip to donate household goods to various entities around town. Events like the Hazardous Household Cleanup and Great American Cleanup are held to give folks a way to properly dispose of items they no longer want, and urge communities to clean up their cities. In a sense, Pathways celebrates “new life” all year long. We are ecstatic for each of our clients to have the opportunity at a fresh start when they come to Pathways. We owe tremendous thanks to our supporters for making these fresh starts a reality for our clients.
Basement renovations continue to progress at a healthy rate! The basement walls are entirely framed and ready for sheetrock. The addition (west stairwell/entrance) is framed and tied into the roof; siding and shingling are the next step. Electrical rough-in is over halfway complete. Plumbing rough-in is around 90% complete. HVAC has been tricky to redesign, but the competent crew working on it found a more efficient way to run it through our attic; this will provide much more headroom in the basement. At this time, we are looking at the project wrapping up by the end of May. Check out our newsletter for updated pictures of the progress!
Once the basement is finished, our general contractor will switch gears and focus on installing new windows throughout the entire facility. After that, the focus will be shift back to room renovations until we make plans for Phase 2, which is our next announcement… I am very excited to share that Pathways has been awarded a Community Development Block Grant with the help of Planning and Development - District III and the fiscal sponsorship of the City of Yankton. The block grant will enable Pathways to purchase two houses adjacent to Pathways and make necessary renovations to bring them up to code for Transitional Living units, as well as office space for staff members. This will create a “campus” feel to Pathways, so to speak, and allow us to spread out more sufficiently. In the end, it will make for a much safer environment, especially as we continue to navigate the pandemic. I will provide updates as we get establish more concrete plans.
March Statistics
• Emergency Shelter
Thirty-five unduplicated people received shelter in March for a total of 598 nights. The 35 people broke down to 16 individual men, 5 individual women and 5 families with 9 children.
Ten clients successfully completed our program and moved into stable housing. Six clients were exited due to rule violations. 19 clients carried over into April.
• Homeless Prevention
Two households began enrollments in March (2F, 0M, 8C). HP services totaled $3,956.
• Rapid Rehousing
Five households began Rapid Rehousing enrollments in March (3F, 2M, 2C). RH services totaled $6,487. Two households were exited for program completion last month.
• Security Deposit Assistance Program (SDAP)
One household (1F, 0M, 2C) received $800 in deposit assistance. This household was a Housing Voucher recipient.
Success Story
This month’s success story is about a family of five: a single mother with four children. This story is a celebration of the good that comes from collaboration.
Upon entering shelter, this family was not connected with any resources in Yankton. Mom needed employment, childcare and identifying documentation. Her school-aged children needed to be enrolled in the Yankton School District. Thanks to the many excellent partnerships amongst Yankton resources, it only took a couple of weeks to line up everything the family needed to get back on track. Mom received her driver’s license and the whole family received birth certificates and social security cards. Mom enrolled with Department of Labor and began working through the TANF program, until she secured two jobs and had stable income. The older three children were enrolled in school, and mom secured childcare for her youngest.
Lastly, the family qualified for income-based housing and moved into a nice two-bedroom apartment with donated items from Pathways’ storage unit.
Current Needs
We are looking for Volunteer Advocates! These individuals are responsible for working behind our front desk and ultimately assisting clients with general necessities. Duties may include answering the phone, taking messages and frequent communications with clients. We are looking for individuals to fulfill this duty during weekday and weekend hours. If you have an interest in helping, please reach out to Jesse at jbailey@yanktonpathways.org, or call 605-665-8994.
If you are interested in donating supplies, please find our updated list at www.yanktonpathways.org/give.
Pathways Shelter for the Homeless serves the immediate needs of individuals and families experiencing homelessness within the Yankton area, while engaging partners in developing long-term solutions. The shelter was founded on the belief that everyone deserves a home.
