Recently, I attended the National Field Archery Association’s Vegas Shoot in Las Vegas. I honestly had no idea what to expect with my only previous archery experience being last fall’s trifecta of the World Congress, World Championships and World Cup here in Yankton.
As I discovered, Yankton’s kind of a big deal.
As some of you may already know, the National Easton Yankton Archery Center (NEYAC) — home of the National Field Archery Association headquarters — is the largest archery complex in the world and it draws the best archers from around the globe. As I manned the Yankton booth at the Vegas Shoot, several archers came by reminiscing about previous visits to our community. Many clamored about how they have yet to make it but can’t wait to compete here. While a few people stopped and asked where Yankton was, the vast majority considered Yankton a “bucket list” stop in their travels.
While I caught a glimpse of the spectacle of a large archery tournament last September, I didn’t really have time to appreciate the magnitude of it.
Vegas was a different story. There were more than 3,000 archers competing and, I believe, more than 8,000 people who attended the Vegas Shoot. I was overwhelmed by the enormity of the tournament.
When a person thinks of going to Las Vegas, great shows, gambling and 24-hour fun are what usually come to mind. While we were there, the focus was on the tournament from morning until mid-evening every night. It also was not lost on me that the NFL Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star Game were also happening in Vegas the same weekend. So, we had the best athletes in the world in football, hockey and archery all converging on “Sin City.” The one thing I can tell you with absolute certainty is that if you approached a world class archer at the Vegas Shoot, he/she would have stopped, chatted with you a little bit, given you an autograph if you wanted one and would definitely have taken a picture with you. I highly doubt access to the players was quite as good at the NFL and NHL events.
After we had finished the day at the booth, we then turned to help with doping testing at the shoot-offs in the evening. I found this to be a fantastic way to watch the tournament. Once given our instructions, we sat in the front row watching the contests. Bob Uecker would have been proud. The coolest part to me was that the big winners were a 15-year-old young man from Washington, Bodie Turner, and a 14-year-old young woman from Hawaii, Liko Arreola. These two were going up against Olympians and world champions. It was staggering to watch these two remain so calm and collected under such enormous pressure. Might I add, this was Arreola’s second consecutive year winning the women’s compound division.
Our team really appreciated the opportunity the NFAA and Greg Easton and his staff at Easton Archery offered us to promote Yankton. It gave us an opportunity to showcase all the other things we have to offer in Yankton and provide some support to our local NFAA who ran the tournament.
When I began this job last April, I was aware that archery meant a great deal to Yankton and that we had the best of the best for facilities. What I didn’t realize was how much Yankton means to the sport of archery — worldwide. We can thank Bruce Cull for bringing that vision to Yankton. We are an international destination and that helps our community prosper not only economically, but in so many other ways, as well.
We already had it great here with the river, the lake, a thriving business community and probably South Dakota’s richest history. Adding the archery center was simply the most delicious icing on an already perfectly baked cake.
Jay Gravholt is tourism director for Yankton Thrive.
