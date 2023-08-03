Last weekend, I went out to see a movie.

I hadn’t done that since early 2020, just before COVID-19 and before Yankton’s AMC Cinemas shut down for the pandemic and then closed for good. With that, one of my favorite forms of escapism was snatched from my life, just when escapism would have been really, seriously, desperately useful.

(1) comment

Kate70

100% agreed! You spoke for a great

many people, Mr. Hertz. Thank you!

Report

