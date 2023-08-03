Last weekend, I went out to see a movie.
I hadn’t done that since early 2020, just before COVID-19 and before Yankton’s AMC Cinemas shut down for the pandemic and then closed for good. With that, one of my favorite forms of escapism was snatched from my life, just when escapism would have been really, seriously, desperately useful.
There have been times since then when I genuinely wondered if I’d ever see a movie in a theater again.
But all that ended Sunday night, thanks to the resurrection of the old Yankton Mall theaters at what is now Event Central. Late last week, it was announced that three of the five screens would re-open in time for the weekend, with current hit films “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Sound of Freedom” playing.
With that, I had an opportunity to actually “go to” a movie again, something I had enjoyed from the time I was a kid until the pandemic’s arrival 3 1/2 years ago.
I’d almost forgotten what it was like.
The last movie I saw in a theater was “1917” in early 2020 (although it feels like it’s been 106 years since then). After that, due to the pandemic and work issues, I’ve had little opportunity or time (and, thus, desire) to catch a film out of town.
However, I did manage to see a handful of movies thanks to the flawed phenomenon of streaming. For a while during the pandemic, this was a lifeline for movie makers, allowing them to put out films on various streaming services while theaters struggled with the COVID fallout. In a home setting, I was able to watch a couple of movies that I might have gone to had they come to Yankton, as well as movies that I’m pretty sure would never have gotten here at all (like the Oscar-winning, utterly baffling “Everything Everywhere All at Once”).
Streaming a movie is a decent substitute, I suppose, but it just isn’t the same as the theater experience. Streaming lacks the vastness and thunder of the big screen, and it also deprives you of the shared crowd atmosphere while you’re watching a bigger-than-life spectacle unfold before your eyes and ears.
I rediscovered all this last Sunday when I went to see “Oppenheimer.”
But first, I had to overcome some trepidations, because I had indeed almost forgotten.
After 3 1/2 years, I was nervous about returning to a movie house. This wasn’t due to any COVID concerns. Instead, it had been so long since I’d been in a theater that the idea of returning to this old, lifelong habit suddenly felt unfamiliar and uncomfortable.
I also had to re-embrace the prospect of committing three hours of a rare night off to watching something. With streaming, you could always turn off a movie and come back to it later, which was arguably a liberating experience. But the physical return to a theater — especially for the sprawling, 180-minute “Oppenheimer” — demanded a time obligation that, again, had become foreign to me.
But, once I was in the ticket line, a calming familiarity materialized. (However, having to pick my seat out on a computer screen was new and weird). Once inside, I sat back in one of the reclining seats that had been installed in the Yankton theaters a few years back, and everything finally began feeling comfortable again.
That’s when I realized what I had missed for the past three-plus years.
I missed the lights going down and wrapping me in a cozy darkness as the screen blazed to life in front of me.
I missed the theater sound systems that enveloped me, with the deepest bass notes drilling straight down into my soul.
I missed the feeling of being consumed by a movie experience.
I missed munching on a bag of popcorn and discovering, yet again, that it’s really not a reasonable substitute for eating an actual meal.
I missed wandering out of the theater after the end of the film to mentally process the experience in the light of reality. (And with “Oppenheimer,” there were megatons to process.)
When the Yankton cinemas closed in 2020, I wrote back then that I had lived most of my life in towns with movie theaters — from the old Roxy in Menno to the AMC screens here — and I took for granted the fact that movies had always been at my disposal.
The last 3 1/2 years threw me into a kind of alternate reality that felt empty but had become normal in a peculiar and uninteresting sort of way.
But what was once old and familiar now feels new (and, ultimately, familiar) again. Whatever was lost has been found. The movies are back in Yankton, and my world feels like it makes a little more sense again.
100% agreed! You spoke for a great
many people, Mr. Hertz. Thank you!
