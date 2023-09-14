Parenting is the one job we are least trained for and no doubt the most important job we will ever do.

Looking back at launching our children, each one was a new experience and a separate circumstance. When it was time for our oldest child to leave the nest we were young and were anticipating what lay ahead for her. She left us for SDSU and did come back quite frequently her first year but as she got into it, her visits back home became less frequent. She had a 3-year-old brother she missed pretty badly the first year.

