Parenting is the one job we are least trained for and no doubt the most important job we will ever do.
Looking back at launching our children, each one was a new experience and a separate circumstance. When it was time for our oldest child to leave the nest we were young and were anticipating what lay ahead for her. She left us for SDSU and did come back quite frequently her first year but as she got into it, her visits back home became less frequent. She had a 3-year-old brother she missed pretty badly the first year.
Our second daughter left us for Mount Marty, later transferring to SDSU. When she left us, she was recovering from a broken heart; a high school sweetheart story gone bad. We all felt a bit of relief she could be away from the old circumstances and begin afresh. And she did.
When it came time for our third daughter to leave the nest, she surprised all of us by taking a job and moving away from us the day after graduation. That was a bit of a shock, but we got over it; parenting is not for sissies. She graduated from Northern State. Her personality is an interesting one. She could handle all the “farm work” Dad dished out, but she quietly stood her ground in some instances. Her quiet demeanor and inner strength have served her well as a Pastor’s wife.
When our son left for SDSU, I actually broke down and cried in front of him as he was ready to drive off the farm to new adventures. He said to me, “I will be back, Mom.” Farming is in his blood, literally. His father told him, “You get that degree and then you can farm.” And he did.
I don’t know which is which. Are we here to teach our children or do they teach us? By the time you launch the last child one has learned enough to fill many volumes of “What Not To Do.”
I have relayed all the above because what our son recently spewed out. It is a classic.
He and his dear wife have five children ranging in age from 7 to 17 — all good kids; well disciplined, in the middle of farm living. They should do well in life. Claire, one of their daughters (an 11-year-old at the time) said to me “I feel sorry for town kids, they miss out on planting and harvesting and all that chaos. All they can do is go to school and come back again.”
Back to David’s quote. He said, “When you bring that new baby into your home, you care for it; they suck the life right out of you; then when they hit 17 they tell you all the things you did wrong!”
I would say he is pretty accurate.
But he hasn’t come to the “End of the Story” yet: grandchildren. They are the icing on the cake that makes one forget all the tough stuff you have gone through to get this far.
Another mystery in life we will never understand: parenting.
