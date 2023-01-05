I’ve always said that I really don’t mind winter BEFORE Jan. 2.
Up to then, winter adds something special to the holiday season, with a “White Christmas” and Jack Frost nipping at your nose (and other extremities) being the stuff of song and Yuletide dreams.
But once the New Year arrives and we leave the spirit of the holidays behind, winter becomes something different: something icy and cumbersome, a cold and unpredictable drudgery standing between us and the distant rebirth of spring.
The events of this week have done nothing to alter even a syllable of that.
Many people were still on their New Year’s holiday Monday, Jan. 2, when it started snowing in Yankton — the opening salvo of one of the biggest snowstorms this area has seen in a while. A foot of snow fell here, with measurements exceeding two feet in places like Lake Andes and Armour. The system brought everyday life to a halt until it moved on, but the process of digging out has been slow.
But such is winter. At latitudes like this, winter is not an equal among the four seasons. It’s something more: more challenging, more intrusive, more ominous, more isolating, more expensive, more of a pain, more of a threat and so much more of a headache, even when it isn’t cranked up on high.
However, this winter has been flirting with high for a little while now. A massive, slow-moving storm in mid-December buried western South Dakota and Nebraska. Then came a bitter cold outbreak in the days before Christmas that was painful and life-threatening.
This week’s storm buried us, but all things considered, it could have been much worse. It wasn’t as cold or as windy as the pre-Christmas deep freeze. Mostly, it just snowed and snowed and even thunder-snowed. The evidence is piled up everywhere and, unlike the other seasons when such events generally vanish quickly, this will be hanging with us for a while.
Apart from what it adds to the holidays, winter has always felt like a season of siege. It imprisons you in ice and darkness, and the more extreme outbreaks can be especially unforgettable and unforgiving.
I have a lot of winter memories, and most of them aren’t good.
For instance, I still recall the endless winter of 1969, during which I rarely saw my dad because he was hired to clear country township roads and was constantly on the job. (The fact that the current weather trend is being likened to something potentially approaching 1969 could be a concern for everyone, but let’s not go there yet.)
There was the bitter cold of December 1989 when Yankton saw a day in which the high temperature was 19 below zero and, for some reason, I was one of the few people here at work whose vehicle could start.
I remember one wintry night in the early 2000s when I was looking out an office window at the heavy snow falling in the darkness. Suddenly, the sky exploded with a blinding flash of lightning followed by a thunderous boom. It literally threw me back.
Every holiday season, I think back to the 2009 Christmas blizzard, which was so smothering that I had to be brought in to work by our production manager on Christmas Day to do pages. Once in, we quickly threw the pages together before I was extracted and delivered back home again. The downtown area was otherwise lifeless and buried, looking like a post-apocalyptic vision.
This week’s storm left behind its own memories. For example, I once again had to be shuttled to work via a 4-wheel drive truck on Tuesday because my car would never have made it through. We had to put together pages and get them sent to press by 2 p.m., a matter that wasn’t decided until about 11 a.m. That made for a stressful three hours before I was carted back home so I could start digging out my car.
By its very nature, winter is a season that isn’t easy, and when it is, you start wondering what’s wrong. It can tear you down physically and spiritually. It can chase you away or bury you alive. And it can feel interminable.
Sometimes, though, I wouldn’t have it any other way. The little respites make it tolerable. When the sun shines across a blanket of fresh snow, when a mild breeze caresses my face or when roadway slush sparkling in the sunlight becomes a thing of sloppy beauty, something inside me thaws, too. Maybe it’s hope. Maybe it’s life.
Winter’s suffering is what it is, and I’ve come to expect it. The fact that somehow, through it all, I don’t seem to mind enduring all the pain remains a curious quirk.
I’ve also always said that winter misery is what helps make spring feel so much better. Besides its holiday cheer, that may be winter’s only OTHER redeeming feature, or so it has felt these past few weeks — and who knows what the weeks ahead will throw at us before spring once again saves the day.
