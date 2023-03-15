An update regarding the new Early Childhood Development Center was provided at the March 13 school board meeting.
A resolution was also passed authorizing the execution, terms, issuance, sale and payment of Limited Tax Capital Outlay Certificates Series 2023.
The repayment of these Limited Tax Capital Outlay Certificates Series 2023 would be repaid using current dollars from the Capital Outlay Budget.
The issuance of the Limited Tax Capital Outlay Certificates Series 2023 to be used for the new Early Childhood Development Center would not increase property taxes.
Please continue to follow the progress of the project at the following site: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/page/early-childhood-development-center
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT JR. KINDERGARTEN/KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION OPEN
Registration for JrK and Kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year is now open. Please go to www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/schoolregistration and click the registration link for New Enrollment (never been enrolled in YSD) or Existing Enrollment (has been enrolled in YSD) and start the enrollment process for the upcoming year. Please complete the registration process as quickly as possible, so a screening appointment can be set up for your child. Screenings will be held on May 2 & 3 at YHS and are by appointment only.
Feel free to contact one of our elementary schools with any questions you may have regarding registration:
• Webster Elementary School — 665-2484
• Lincoln Elementary School — 665-7392
• Stewart Elementary School — 665-5765
• Beadle Elementary School — 665-2282
SOUTH DAKOTA WEEK OF WORK APRIL 3-7
The 2023 South Dakota Week of Work will introduce middle and high school students to career opportunities in their own communities and across the state through job shadows, industry tours, and other business-classroom connections. Resources are available on the Week of Work website: https://weekofwork.sd.gov/
2022-23 SCHOOL CALENDAR AMENDED
Due to inclement weather through-out the Winter, the current 2022-23 School Calendar was amended. The last student day will be held on May 24 and final staff day being May 26. Seniors at Yankton High School will not be required to return after graduation, another great time to be a Senior at YHS!
The revised calendar can be found at the following site:
https://coredocs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1281/YSD/2350601/Yankton_School_District_2022-2023_Calendar.pdf
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are scheduled for the 2nd Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Yankton School Board Meetings are held at the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
School board meetings are livestreamed, as well as recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/o/ysd/page/video-archive The public is always welcome to attend.
SUPERINTENDENT PRESENTATIONS
I would be happy to visit with you personally or speak to your group/organization.
I am also willing to host your group at our Administration Building or come to your facility/meeting place.
You are welcome to contact me regarding a presentation or personal visit. Additionally, if there is a specific topic you would like for me to address in a future Kindle’s Korner, please call me at 665-3998 or email me at wayne.kindle@k12.sd.us
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
