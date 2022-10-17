Last week, the Yankton School District (YSD) announced that it is in negotiations to purchase nearly 12 acres of property south of the airport for the construction of its new early-childhood education center. It’s the next step in an important and impressive journey being undertaken by the district.
This was illustrated by a comment made during a presentation at last Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Webster Elementary School Principal Melanie Ryken addressed the board on the fact-finding process that was undertaken by seven members of the planning committee for the facility — specifically, a trip out of state taken by the members.
“When we talked about, ‘Let’s go visit, let’s go find schools,’ we don’t have any (like that) around here,” she said. “We traveled to Minnesota, six hours away, and still, we didn’t see a specific early-childhood facility. One thing that our community and our staff and our board really need to know is that this is incredible. Nobody has such a thing … We are trailblazers.”
While negotiations for the proposed tract of land proceed and, hopefully, come to fruition — it was stated at last week’s meeting that this specific property was the one that rose to the top of everyone’s list — it’s a good moment to appreciate what YSD is undertaking with this project.
According to a story in the Press & Dakotan last March, the new facility would include nine rooms for early-childhood needs — including the Early Intervention Preschool, elementary special education services and Pre-K — and 10 kindergarten classrooms to house all of Yankton’s early-childhood learning. And there would be room to grow.
“The proposed 68,500-square-foot building would have all the necessary structures and amenities in place to accommodate the addition of all Yankton’s first-grade class sections during a second phase of construction,” the P&D story noted. “Core structures would include a media center and a cafeteria that could cook enough food for the additional 10 classes of first graders.”
The approximately $20.6 million first phase of the project will be paid for with capital funds already on hand. Other phases are optional and may require going to voters for the funding.
For at least the past few years, Yankton has been on the forefront with its educational offerings; while it may not be “trailblazing,” it has certainly been progressive and ambitious. For example, YSD began a pilot preschool program a few years ago to offer free preschool to all kids in the district — something this state does not yet do. Also, the district expanded its technical training with the acquisition of the RTEC facility.
The early-childhood center is part of a larger plan that would eventually reshape elementary education in the district by allowing YSD to close down both the Webster and Beadle school facilities. This, combined with the new center, would permit a streamlining of resources and educational possibilities.
The school district’s investments also speak well for the community, making it more attractive to families seeking to relocate as well as to businesses looking for a new home that offers top educational opportunities to its employees.
This new facility is a great step forward, and it’s an investment that can produce to families and the community for generations to come.
