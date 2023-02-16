I can think of nothing in recent memory that is more perfectly suited for this age of frantic social media than the Chinese balloon incident and the subsequent events that have followed in its wake.
This event has tapped into every raw nerve that courses through our modern culture: mystery, uncertainty, paranoia, conspiracy, hypocrisy, off-beat and unintentional humor, and an underlying seriousness that cannot easily fly away.
It began a couple of weeks ago when a mysterious weather balloon-type object was sighted over Montana. It would have been easy to dismiss as a meteorological balloon — we’ve seen them over our heads for years — but it was soon determined that something else was afoot, or aloft.
The balloon drifted over the continental U.S. until it safely cleared land, at which point it was shot down by the Air Force, with recovery efforts commenced to retrieve the sensitive debris.
Since then, at least three other objects have been shot down: one off the coast of Alaska, one over northern Canada and one over Lake Huron.
What’s happened since has also been a strange spectacle.
For instance, we’ve had images of government officials and scientists publicly denying that these objects were alien spacecraft, or UFOs. Of course, based on every 1950s science fiction movie I’ve seen, this is exactly what the government and the scientists would be telling us. (The exception is Japanese sci-fi movies, in which case the whole populace would be fleeing in a panic from a thing that would already be named Balloonzilla, or something like that, within 15 minutes of the opening credits.)
Beyond that, we know little else about what’s going on, which has displeased and/or disappointed some politicians and members of the public.
The incident also exposes the fact that any visions we had of our national defense armed with “Star Trek”-like scanners and sensors were just wishful science fiction. Our current radar capabilities can track missiles and heat signatures, for instance, but they aren’t necessarily geared for smaller objects or other things beyond a certain set of parameters. In other words, they look for certain things, not everything.
“We don’t as a country have persistent sensors that can detect low profile and low heat signatures on our borders,” Riki M. Ellison, chairman and founder of Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, told Time magazine. “It’s a needle in a haystack.”
The Chinese have reportedly been conducting surveillance flights like this around the globe for years. (The Pentagon said at least three such flyovers happened during Donald Trump’s presidency.) That might explain the casual, decidedly un-covert nature of this balloon incursion.
Meanwhile, the fiction swirling on social media is stirring imaginations and anxieties.
In a way, this has been telling, as the theories and reactions indicate, among other things, a vibrant online mistrust of government. Conspiracy theories are everywhere. The truth is out there, and so is a ton of fantasy.
“There will be an investigation and we will learn more, but until then, this story has created a playground for people interested in speculating or stirring the pot for their own reasons,” Jim Ludes, a former national defense analyst, told Fortune.com.
Dialogue regarding how exactly we should deal with these objects has predictably been all over the map.
Some politicians were initially demanding that the first balloon be shot down, then were critical of the fact that we were, as one lawmaker put it, “trigger happy” in downing the subsequent objects.
On Thursday, several governors, including those from South Dakota and Nebraska, released a statement demanding answers from President Joe Biden about the balloon incident. A press release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office declared, “When the federal government refuses to step up, it’s up to the states to take action. Gov. Noem is working with legislators this session on bills that will keep South Dakota secure.” Any legislation our state lawmakers might pass that they believe constitutes taking “action” to secure our air space could actually be a fun read.
Politically, there’s an upside (so to speak) to the balloon incident, since it can serve as a handy distraction. If Democrats don’t want to talk about inflation and Republicans don’t want to talk about Social Security, well — hey, look up there …!
On the ground, some of us have tried to take matters into our own hands. I saw at least one sheriff’s department from a county in the line of the Chinese balloon’s flight path advising residents not to shoot at the object — which was about 11 miles up in the sky — because what goes up (in this case, fired ammo) must come down.
But, amid this clattering circus, there has also been very real international tension rising, with some analysts concerned that the White House’s aggressive response could inadvertently lead to an escalation or miscalculation. See Nena’s 1984 hit “99 Luftballons” for more details.
In general, the balloon incident has been a perfect storm of concern, distraction, worry and entertainment. Whether or not we remember any of this in six months remains to be seen. However, what it says about us and this time is something that probably won’t lose altitude soon.
