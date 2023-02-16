I can think of nothing in recent memory that is more perfectly suited for this age of frantic social media than the Chinese balloon incident and the subsequent events that have followed in its wake.

This event has tapped into every raw nerve that courses through our modern culture: mystery, uncertainty, paranoia, conspiracy, hypocrisy, off-beat and unintentional humor, and an underlying seriousness that cannot easily fly away.

