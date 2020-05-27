“I have kleptomania and when it gets bad, I take something.” Robert Benchley. ---
Two classmates from Yankton High School that I know earned post-graduate degrees in biology or pharmacology from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. There is another person of whom I have become aware who earned his Ph.D. from Duke, Dr. Joe McCord.
McCord was working on his doctoral thesis in pharmacology at Duke in 1969 when he discovered that cells of the human immune system, when disturbed, can create hydrogen peroxide as a defense mechanism. But sometimes the immune system can go haywire (that is why we have 87 autoimmune diseases) and create too much hydrogen peroxide. In an effort to counteract an abundance of hydrogen peroxide, McCord found that the bodily cells can produce superoxide dismutase (SOD).
McCord learned that SOD is an important antioxidant defense in nearly all oxygen-exposed cells. The enzyme is made by most cells to detoxify superoxide, a compound the immune system sends to destroy attacking microorganisms. Because it is toxic, however, superoxide must be neutralized. SOD effectively does this, overcoming the damaging reactions of superoxide. SOD has powerful anti-inflammatory activity and works with catalase and glutathione to remove free radicals.
Dr. McCord earned his doctorate in pharmacology from Duke. As a result of his discovery of superoxide dismutase, he was awarded the Elliot Cresson Medal from the Franklin Institute. Previous recipients of this medal had been Pierre and Madam Curie, Alexander Graham Bell, Orville Wright and Henry Ford.
When Duke University celebrated the 100th anniversary of the school, Dr. McCord’s discovery of SOD was chosen to be one of just 10 scholarly achievements recognized during the celebration.
Dr. Joe McCord was recruited by the University of Colorado at Denver to continue his research. There he began studying the effects of oxidative stress (OS) on the human body. A group of scientists hired him to study more than 35 components they thought would counteract the effects of oxidative stress on the body.
He found that a specific combination of eight: ashwaganda, bacopa monieri, milk thistle, green tea and tumeric worked best. Dr. McCord bought the scientific results of his findings from the other scientists and medical doctors and he formulated a non-toxic product he patented in 2005. Dr. McCord explained his five-ingredient “recipe” worked 1,800 times better together than singularly and he named his product after the Latin word for synergy.
Dr. McCord’s continued studies revealed that his patented formula increased levels of the enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) and a study published Feb. 15, 2006 showed after 120 days of use, his product increased SOD by 30%.
But oxidative stress is continuing to be a very serious topic of research. Dr. James Crappo of the United Jewish Hospital/Denver reports, “oxidative stress is part of the disease and aging process.”
National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, maintains a library of peer-reviewed medical studies all catalogued at pubmed.gov. Search for OS at this website and you will find more than 260,000 studies on 11,432 pages, featuring studies such as “oxidative stress and inflammation in cardiovascular disease,” or “oxidative stress — major threat in traumatic brain injury.”
Direct antioxidants, such as blueberries or oranges, rid the body of a few bits of oxidative stress. But how do you eat 365 oranges? Trying to “eat an apple a day to keep the doctor away” is a losing proposition. Our bodies are being attacked by free radicals every day. One Ph.D. medical doctor who spoke in Yankton a few years ago said that our atmosphere contains 2,500 more toxins than in 1950.
Dr. McCord’s inexpensive product increases enzymes in the body to the point they eliminate one million bits of free radicals per second, every second of the day, reducing oxidative stress by an average of 40 percent in 30 days (free radical biol med: Jan. 15, 2006 University of Colorado).
This is the product the author has taken since Dec. 6, 2011. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
