Wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects offer a significant opportunity to revitalize rural communities and diversify the local economy.  

Increased tax revenue from renewable energy projects enables school districts, cities, and other entities to address local emergency services and infrastructure improvement needs while reducing the local tax burden. Additionally, farmers and landowners can earn additional income through land-lease payments from project developers, and new job opportunities arise during the development, construction, and operation of a project.

