The Interim committee work was threefold this week.

The Interim Rules Committee met Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources amended rules to comply with the new funding for Buy America. The department increased the minimum rates required to receive principal forgiveness so that communities potentially could have greater access to the funding. They have reduced interest rates on a loan. They adjusted the median household income thresholds established in the affordability criteria. They Incorporated new census data for the Clear Water Act. They increased the minimum water rate required for an applicant to receive principal forgiveness on a loan and defined Emerging Containments for eligible water systems that can access Emerging Contaminated Lead Service Line Replacement funding. They also provided projects that are using the lead service line replacement funding a loan with no interest and correct census data for Safe Drinking Water Act authorizing legislation. The process was approved.

