The Interim committee work was threefold this week.
The Interim Rules Committee met Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources amended rules to comply with the new funding for Buy America. The department increased the minimum rates required to receive principal forgiveness so that communities potentially could have greater access to the funding. They have reduced interest rates on a loan. They adjusted the median household income thresholds established in the affordability criteria. They Incorporated new census data for the Clear Water Act. They increased the minimum water rate required for an applicant to receive principal forgiveness on a loan and defined Emerging Containments for eligible water systems that can access Emerging Contaminated Lead Service Line Replacement funding. They also provided projects that are using the lead service line replacement funding a loan with no interest and correct census data for Safe Drinking Water Act authorizing legislation. The process was approved.
The secretary of DANR presented proposed fee increases for gate admission to the State fair. This was a topic during session in Appropriations. The rationale for the increase was that expenses continue to rise, and the last increase was in 2015. The proposed gate and camping fees were adults from $6 to $10, youth $4 to $5, weekly adult $25 to $40, weekly youth $15 to $20, daily family pass $20 to $35, family value pack $80 to $130, camping package includes 4 weekly wristbands $185-$320 to $235 to $370. Camping self-contained sites $185 to $235, electric-only sites $265 to $315, electric and water sites $290 to $340 and $320 to $370. First-year increase projected is $196,690 and yearly impact $286,690. The new fee schedule will go into effect for only half a year as the rules won’t be in place till the end of May. The Secretary was aware that Jt Appropriations is issuing a Letter of Intent stating that the Committee is requiring an annual report of the revenue and expenses for both the DEX and the State Fair Operations over the next year. This will provide an oversight over the new revenue and total operations of the fairground. The review process was complete.
The Bureau of Human Resources amended rules to extend paid family leave to forty hours per week for up to 12 weeks. The rationale for the change was that more and more employers are offering this as a benefit, and this makes the state competitive with the private sector. This would include newborns as well as adopted children. During the past session there were two bills proposed that would put this in effect with the state obtaining insurance coverage for the FMLA and then another bill that was to incentivize the business sector to participate in this insurance program to offer the same FMLA 12-week benefit to the companies’ employees. Both bills failed. However, it was noted that the civil service commission has authority to implement this rule without statute. The question was raised about the authority for rulemaking in this area. The Civil Service Commission has the authority in statute for rule making for FMLA. The second question was the fiscal impact, and the response was that it was covered in the budget with the existing dollars. There being no opposition the process was approved.
The Department of Education amended rules to create a student teacher permit and advanced student permit. This would allow students enrolled in a higher education teacher program to serve as a teacher with specific criteria for an assigned cooperating teacher that is certified to work with the student teacher. If the student teacher meets the criteria and is teaching classes that the school cannot find a teacher for, the student teacher can be compensated. This provides another option to recruit teachers into positions where there are vacancies. There was no opposition the process was approved.
The Government Operations and Audit committee met Tuesday afternoon.
The Brand Board provided their review of the 2022 annual report. Most of the discussion focused on the holds. This is livestock that comes to market, but the owner is unknown. The process is to find the owner and hold the sale dollars in an account and investigate to find the owner of the livestock. The account has grown over the years and the dollars after a year of not finding the owner moves into the Unrestricted Theft and Inspection Account. The concern is about the dollars in the unrestricted account and how they are used. Clarification about the use of those dollars was explained by the executive director of the Brand Board. The committee adopted the report of the Brand Board.
The Auditor General presented the overview for the Single Audit Report for the State of South Dakota for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022. The report provided a comprehensive review of the state’s compliance with the state and federal requirements dollars received and expended. There were a few agencies and boards that received recommendations, and action plans were presented to correct the areas receiving deficiencies. No major deficiencies directly impacted the use of dollars, but rather appropriate identification of account allocations were the recommendations. The Government Finance Officers Association Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Report was presented to the state of South Dakota for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the Fiscal year ended June 20, 2021.
The Bureau of Information & Telecommunications presented their performance indicators for review. Goal 1 is to Provide a Reliable, Secure & Modern Infrastructure. Data presented server uptime statistics, SDPB uptime statistics, SD.net live coverage hours and state employee phishing tests. Areas of improvement were noted. Goal 2 Deliver Valuable Services at Economical Costs — 41% of work planned, 59% work unplanned. Service level agreements were at 92%. This number has been running in the 90th percentile Customer satisfaction has increased over FY22. Goal 3 Build & Retain a highly skilled workforce-BIT turnover has been less than total state government turnover. There was discussion that some of the workforces are working from home and out of state. The commissioner responded that flexibility is key not only in recruitment but also in the work that can be done in an offsite work setting. The report was accepted by the committee.
The final agenda item was a request by Chet Ellsworth from Rapid City to address concerns he had concerning actions of the Senate in the suspension of a senator and the impeachment of the attorney general. It was indicated that this committee does not have authority over the rules of each of the houses and therefore not able to take any action. The individual provided information to the committee. No questions were asked of the individual. The meeting was adjourned.
