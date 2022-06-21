A great idea is returning to Yankton’s elementary schools this fall.
United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton has announced it is reviving its Big Friend Little Friend mentoring program in the schools starting this September. It marks the return of a successful pilot program that paired adult volunteers with students to partake in activities in which the adults, serving as role models, could provide some guidance, support and connection to kids in a school setting.
The program was first introduced in January 2019 at Stewart and Webster schools, then was expanded for the 2019-2020 school year to all four elementary facilities.
Unfortunately, the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020 derailed the program, and the Yankton School District imposed a ban on volunteer activities within the schools for the 2021-2022 year.
However, the school board has lifted that ban, which allows the program to start again.
According to surveys, the mentoring program produced positive results.
“After the 2019-2020 school year, 100% of teachers stated that, because of the relationship (with their mentor), the students seemed happier and more confident,” United Way Executive Director Lauren Hanson told the Press & Dakotan. “Also, 88% stated that the students (were) getting along better with their friends and their teachers.”
She added that 100% of the students in the program “said that they felt the mentor cared for them and that their overall well-being was impacted,” the P&D story noted.
The program was really a win-win, as the mentors involved also noted some of the benefits they received, such as a feeling of growth and an improvement in their own self-esteem.
Prior to its COVID suspension, the program had matched 57 mentors with students, coming to more than 300 hours of mentoring.
It’s shown itself to be a productive project that can produce great benefits all the way around, and it’s good news that circumstances allow for its return to the schools.
The United Way is now looking for adult volunteers for the fall semester, with the goal to place six mentors in each elementary school. Officials are working now to begin the screening and assessment process.
“We try to keep it easy for the volunteer mentors, so they feel not only prepared to serve these young people but also comfortable in the school setting and comfortable with being a mentor,” said Baylie Galbreth, a program coordinator for United Way.
This partnership between the school district and United Way offers constructive benefits all around. The return of this program is a welcome one and only adds to the school district’s outreach to the kids its serves.
