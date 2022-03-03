Yankton Area Arts has a mission to educate, advocate, and enrich Yankton by integrating the arts into the community. Our mission was fully met with a recent partnership and painting class held at The Center in February under the direction of local artist, Jessi Koch. We appreciate these partnerships so much and look forward to more offerings in the future!
Currently on display at G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is the annual Youth Art Exhibit featuring students from Yankton High School. Guiding these artists are their instructors Peter Deming and Justin Brunick. The last time the high school displayed their work, the exhibit was cut short by the start of the pandemic. We are excited to have our doors open once again for these young artists Feb. 18-March 29 with a special reception honoring the artists and their teachers on Friday, March 4. YAA celebrates youth artists each year because it is important to recognize art education as a viable factor in the full and complete development of citizens of a global society. The arts are necessary for a better quality of life for all! Please join us this month as we celebrate the diverse creativity of students in our community.
Yankton Area Arts is well on its way to securing the GAR Hall long term, but we still need your help! In October we launched a Dollars for Doors campaign to raise funds to update and repair the doors of G.A.R. Hall and add period appropriate structures like an awning to offer weather protection. Because of the historic nature of the doors and the building, these updates will be costly but will secure our building and ensure YAA’s longevity in this notable Yankton treasure. We have a goal of raising $25,000 for the entire project and thanks to many donors in our community and beyond, we have raised nearly $9000 so far. You can be a part of this important campaign and make a donation to the Dollars for Doors campaign by visiting YanktonAreaArts.org or by texting Dollars4Doors to 44-321.
There is always something artistic happening in Yankton! Mark your calendars to attend “Hedda Gabler,” a play by Henrik Ibsen and directed by Andy Henrickson, going up at Mount Marty on March 31-April 2. On display in the Bede Art Gallery at Mount Marty is a photography exhibit by Lorrie Pullen. “Dakota Perspectives” is a digital photography exhibit of the Ihanktonwan (Yankton) Sioux Tribe Reservation. Her exhibit is on display through March 27.
YAA is always seeking volunteers to serve on some of our committees, help in the office or in the gallery, or promote fundraising efforts throughout the year. Committee involvement includes but is not limited to event planning and organization, marketing, facility updates, education, fundraising, membership recruitment and so much more! Contact us to find out more at info@yanktonareaarts.org!
We greatly appreciate community support to keep our programming running smoothly all year long. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media at Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube! Thank you for your support.
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 1-3 p.m. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at 605-665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
