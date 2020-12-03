This year has been filled with twists and turns! With each step, we have adjusted and readjusted our plans, and this holiday season is no different. For the safety of our volunteers, staff, and community, YAA is making changes to our beloved holiday offerings, but with your help and support, we will ring in the New Year stronger than ever.
We are celebrating the 15th Annual Crimson Door Holiday Boutique this year and have some unusual things in store to wrap up (no pun intended) this most unusual year! Given the sharply increasing number of COVID cases in our community, we shifted focus immediately and made the decision that the Crimson Door will be held virtually this year. This is much different than in years past. Rather than looking at each item in person and taking in the gorgeous holiday display in the gallery, you will have to rely on us to show you the items in our virtual store. We will do our best to present each item available and the variety in styles and colors. This shift will include some virtual videos of the items available and some ideas for you to consider when shopping for those special people in your life. We have nearly 50 artists who have created unique, handmade items perfect for everyone on your list. Many of our artists are new to the gallery this year, and I think you will be impressed by the selection. New this year, we have honey products, games, clothing, artwork and home and holiday décor. We have collectibles like wooden tractors, trucks, and cattle loaders. All items are priced right and you are not going to want to miss them! The Crimson Door shop will be available online starting Saturday, December 5-23rd and can be found at yanktonareaarts.square.site. We are offering curbside pick-up Monday-Saturday, so let us do the shopping for you! In celebration of our 15th year, we have created a gorgeous Yankton puzzle that can only be found at the Crimson Door and only while supplies last. The introductory price of $29.99 is only available during Crimson Door, but then the price will increase, so do not wait! Additionally, YAA is hosting a themed basket raffle. Tickets may be purchased through YanktonAreaArts.square.site, or by calling the gallery and on December 23, we will draw four winners. If your name is chosen first you get first choice of one of four baskets: A Soup Basket, Date Night Basket, Game Night Basket, and a YAA Basket that includes one of our commemorative puzzles. This is also a great time of the year to get a gift for that person who is difficult to shop for! How about a YAA membership? It is a gift that is actually an investment in artists and arts programming in Yankton including Kids Art Fest, Summer Concerts, and arts scholarships.
New to our docket this year, we invite you to participate in lighting and decorating your home for Christmas in our Deck the House contest! All homes in the Yankton area are eligible to participate as long as they are located on a paved road. All entries must be submitted by Friday, Dec. 11 (we have extended our deadline), and include a non-refundable entry fee. Judging will take place during the month of December, and winners will be announced Dec. 23. Prizes will be awarded in six categories: Best in Show, People’s Choice, Traditional Spirit of Christmas, Elegance of Design, The Griswold Award, and the Holly Jolly Neighborhood Award. A full list of rules and a link to the entry form can be found at YanktonAreaArts.org/tour-homes.
We greatly appreciate your support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is temporarily closed to the public. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
