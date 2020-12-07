“Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is the progress. Working together is the success.”
This quote from Henry Ford accurately reflects how we build and maintain a strong community.
Such a simple quote in actuality is incredibly difficult to accomplish. Our city, state and country are comprised of individuals who are proud to be able to express and act upon their opinions. That is why we live in the greatest country in the world! We all have individual freedoms that allow us to make the choices we feel are best for us. We are all intelligent enough to know that all of those choices impact the people around us who may be in our families, at work or simply via social interaction.
The premise behind the Together We Can campaign is to encourage each of you as individuals to look at the CDC guidelines and pledge to do what you can so we can work together to keep our kids in school, keep our businesses open, support our healthcare system and work to reduce fear, stress and anxiety. We know the majority of this community has been working hard for months to follow CDC guidelines and the resolution approved by the city commission in April. We’ve known since the beginning of the pandemic that our community would experience a surge that would push us to our limits, and while it’s a few month later than was predicted … that time is now! Now is when we need to pull together and not pull apart. We have work to do. We have choices and know what needs to be done.
The City of Yankton Resolution 20-26 from April set forth a list of personal responsibility measures. Over the months, peoples commitment waned, but the importance of limiting the size of social gatherings, quarantining after travel, limiting trips to the grocery store or using delivery/pick up options, supporting businesses that promote social distancing and demonstrate CDC compliance, encouraging remote or drive in religious activities, staying home when feeling ill, and encouraging us to be good neighbors has not changed and even more important than when enacted.
Together We Can is a reminder that we have safe choices to make that impact individuals, businesses, friends, the healthcare community and our families. It all comes back to personal responsibility. Many try to turn this into a political issue, but it doesn’t need to be. When you are standing in line and socially distancing, no one cares if you are a Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, Independent or something else.
We all want the same thing but choose to combat the virus in a variety of different ways. We love our community. Yankton, we can do this! Together We Can encourages you to continue what you have been doing and consider doing just a bit more. Ask you friends and family to do more as well. The ripple effect of all the individual actions should help decrease the spread. Pledge at yanktonsd.com/pledge to do what you can to follow the CDC guidelines and help our community.
This holiday season focuses on gratitude, giving and grace. Consider how to safely gather or choose to do something different this year. Shopping local online is an option at many local stores if you don’t feel comfortable yet going inside. Call ahead and request curbside delivery or ask if they have personalized shopping times. The restaurants have found some success in how they accommodate their customers when we had city-wide closures. Let’s all put our differences aside and do what we can so all our businesses can stay open through this very important holiday shopping season.
In closing, I personally thank you for helping families in need this holiday season, checking in on your neighbors, donating to local non-profits, sharing encouraging words and continuing to care about your community. Together We Can!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.