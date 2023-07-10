On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to grant review in U.S. v. Rahimi, a case from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The sole issue presented for the Court’s review is the constitutionality of the federal law which prohibits possession of firearms by persons subject to protective orders issued under domestic-violence laws.
Although the 5th Circuit initially upheld the federal statutory protection granted to victims, it changed its mind after the Supreme Court handed down NY Rifle Assoc. v Bruen, a 2022 decision which struck down a New York law because it infringed upon the Right to Bear Arms. The Bruen case did not involve a domestic violence issue, but the decision did represent a more assertive effort by the Court to strengthen the 2nd Amendment Right to Bear Arms.
The Court’s disposition of the Rahimi case has the potential to drastically impact victims of domestic violence nationwide and particularly here in South Dakota.
Under current federal law, South Dakota victims are protected by federal law in two aspects: gun possession is prohibited for persons convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and gun possession is also prohibited for persons who are currently subject to a restraining order issued on behalf of an intimate partner and/or children. Furthermore, a specific provision in the South Dakota statute (SDCL 25-10-24) permits a judge to order a defendant to surrender dangerous weapons and concealed carry permits to law enforcement authorities.
South Dakota lies within the jurisdiction of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit which has already ruled on the Right to Bear Arms issue. In U.S. v Bena, decided in 2011, the 8th Circuit held that the federal statute (protecting victims of domestic violence) is not defeated by the 2nd Amendment Right to Bear Arms. But, the continued reliability of the Bena decision hinges on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Rahimi.
If the approach adopted by the 5th Circuit is also adopted by the U.S. Supreme Court, the 8th Circuit’s Bena decision will be overridden and victims of domestic violence in South Dakota will lose substantial protection.
Professor Emeritus Roger Baron, USD School of Law, serves as the unofficial reporter for South Dakota Supreme Court opinions as well as for 8th Circuit (U.S. Court of Appeals) addressing appeals from federal court rulings in South Dakota. He also maintains and operates USDLAW, an electronic list serve which serves the legal community in South Dakota.
Lori Goad graduated with honors from USD Law School in 2017 and served as judicial clerk for the Fourth Judicial Circuit upon graduation. She currently works as Assistant Public Defender in Pennington County.
