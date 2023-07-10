On June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court decided to grant review in U.S. v. Rahimi, a case from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. The sole issue presented for the Court’s review is the constitutionality of the federal law which prohibits possession of firearms by persons subject to protective orders issued under domestic-violence laws.

Although the 5th Circuit initially upheld the federal statutory protection granted to victims, it changed its mind after the Supreme Court handed down NY Rifle Assoc. v Bruen, a 2022 decision which struck down a New York law because it infringed upon the Right to Bear Arms. The Bruen case did not involve a domestic violence issue, but the decision did represent a more assertive effort by the Court to strengthen the 2nd Amendment Right to Bear Arms.  

