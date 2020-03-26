Going The Distance
THUMBS UP to everyone — and we really hope it means everyone — who is practicing social or physical distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. In her COVID-19 media briefing Thursday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem lauded residents for taking this issue seriously and stressed the importance that this is playing in slowing the spread of the virus. It’s been difficult for some people to maintain a six-foot distance from other people, but it does help slow things down and perhaps improves the chances that you won’t get sick or that you may not pass the virus on to others. Keep it up!
Bear Market
THUMBS UP to the “bear hunt” that has been organized via social media in Yankton. The bear hunt involves people putting stuffed animals like teddy bears in their windows, so when kids go out for a walk in this time of closed schools and limited social contact, they can look at the bears displayed in the windows and even form a scavenger hunt for fun. It’s a nice distraction from the bigger picture of things right now, and it’s an activity that summons up creativity on the part of those displaying the stuffed animals. It also promotes a little unity and good cheer during days that need plenty of that to go around.
Player Of The Year
THUMBS UP to the news Thursday that Yankton High School junior Matthew Mors has been named the Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year for 2020. It marks the second year in a row that he has received the honor, which makes Mors the fourth South Dakota standout to earn the recognition in the award’s 35-year history. Mors, who has already committed to Wisconsin, became the Class AA all-time leading scorer earlier this season.
Roll Out
THUMBS DOWN to the ongoing toilet paper shortage in this country, a peculiar phenomenon that seems to be a case of fear feeding upon itself. When news of the coronavirus outbreak began ramping up, there was a rush on items like hand sanitizer, which was understandable. Toilet paper really has nothing to do with the situation, but people started stocking up in case they were locked down, and it’s spiralled out of control from there. It surely is a necessity, but there is no reason to hoard it. But, it DOES show people are paying attention, so there is that.
