It seems things often fail to go as planned in South Dakota, and yet, that fact never really surprises us.
When a House select committee in Pierre voted this week not to recommend impeachment charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg in connection with a fatal 2020 traffic accident, the news was at once both stunning and not unexpected.
It was the former because it’s become clear through these past 18 months that Ravnsborg, at best, acted recklessly and irresponsibly during and after this incident, which killed Joseph Boever as he walked along the side of a road on a dark September night. Records show the attorney general, who was driving to Pierre from a political function in Redfield, was apparently engaged on his smartphone around the time when his vehicle drifted off the road and hit Boever. The body was not found until the next morning, when Ravnsborg himself discovered it. Subsequently, the attorney general gave conflicting and false information to investigators sifting through the incident.
And it’s the latter because, well, it’s South Dakota, and for some weary reason, we’ve come to expect such corkscrew twists in apparently straightforward situations.
In this case, the committee — on a 6-2 party-line vote — decided that Ravnsborg’s actions were not committed while performing the duties of attorney general, nor did they exhibit “an evil or corrupt motive.” Thus, according to a strict interpretation of state law and the splitting of the thinnest of hairs, he did nothing wrong in his capacity as attorney general to recommend impeachment.
Very, VERY technically, I suppose that could be a valid conclusion, and it’s also rather new here. I don’t recall this reasoning/defense being used up to this point: that the attorney general wasn’t actually “attorney generaling” when the incident (and the subsequent answering of questions) occurred. I do recall that Ravnsborg initially pleaded ignorance, and there were later attempts to attach blame to the victim and to question the investigators. But not this.
Meanwhile, The Associated Press reported that Ravnsborg identified himself as the attorney general when he first called the dispatcher to report the accident, and he used his official letterhead when he issued a statement about the incident days after the crash. Thus, while he may have been “off the clock” when the accident occurred and wasn’t acting in his capacity as attorney general when questionable statements to investigators were made, he did not avoid cloaking himself in the authority of his elected office.
Critics have also pointed to the potential political nature of this decision, although this argument is limited.
Some have cried that it’s not surprising that, in this Republican state, GOP lawmakers have decided not to recommend impeachment of a Republican attorney general. Indeed, one of the inconvenient aspects of the 6-2 committee vote was that it broke along party lines, which undercuts the bipartisan weight of the recommendation.
However, several GOP legislators have argued for impeachment, including Rep. Will Mortenson, who filed articles of impeachment last year and was critical of this week’s report. This also includes Gov. Kristi Noem, of course, who has been outspoken — probably too much so — in calling for Ravsnborg’s resignation and/or ouster. (The committee decided to devote several pages of its report to taking Noem to task for her tactics, perhaps a questionable move on the committee’s part since the governor’s pressure had nothing to do with the core facts of the matter at hand.)
And so, here we are, left with a recommendation that seems to defy the considerable information that’s been put out for public consumption to date (which, obviously, isn’t the entirety of the information available). It has again wounded a grieving family still seeking some measure of justice — some sanction for what has been ripped away from them — that a couple of no-contest pleas to misdemeanor charges could not deliver.
The committee’s report isn’t the final word, as state representatives will convene in a special session in two weeks to make the their determination on whether the attorney general will face impeachment. Until then, there’s going to be full-court pressure applied by the executive branch. How lawmakers respond to this will be interesting and perhaps even instructive.
In a decidedly non-legal sense, it’s hard to see how the attorney general — the top law enforcement officer in the state — can continue serving in his role with a shield of legal technicalities keeping him in office. That won’t inspire much public confidence at all.
However, that’s for others to determine, and we just shouldn’t be too shocked by what a lot of people have the sinking feeling will likely transpire in a couple weeks.
But maybe we’ll be surprised again. We shall see.
