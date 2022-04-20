A Community Task Force on Elementary School Facilities was formed to study the Yankton School District Pre-School through Fifth Grade Elementary School Facilities and develop a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for recommendations to the Yankton School Board.
A draft of the committee’s recommendations was presented at a Special School Board Meeting on Feb. 28, along with time for public input.
A Community Meeting was held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the YHS Theater to gather additional public input.
The proposal to address immediate needs would not require a bond election, rather Capital Outlay Certificates for which the school district has budgeted within their current Capital Outlay funds. Thus, there would be no increase in property taxes and not a need for a bond election.
The next steps beyond the immediate needs are outlined in the proposed recommendations of the committee. The charge of the committee’s work is to provide a comprehensive Facilities Master Plan for our elementary schools.
The Yankton School District and our community would need to decide in approximately four or five years how they want to proceed with the other three elementary school buildings — Beadle, Lincoln and Stewart. Depending upon what is decided at that time, there may or may not be a need for some type of bond election, to be determined at that time.
A link has been created on our Yankton School District Website titled “YSD Facilities Study”. You are encouraged and welcome to visit this link at: https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/
The public is also welcome to attend the following School Board Meeting:
• The Task Force will present a final Facilities Master Plan to the School Board on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the regular Board meeting 5 p.m. at the YHS Theater.
YANKTON SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION RESULTS
On April 12, 2022, an election was held for both the Yankton School Board and Yankton City Commission. The results below are for the Yankton School Board:
• Sara Carda — 1,754
• Terry Crandall — 1,720
• Erick Messler — 888
• Amanda Johnson — 875
• Lisa Hagemann — 151
Election results will be canvassed at the May 9 School Board Meeting.
BIKE HELMET SAFETY
Every second-grade student in Yankton received a fitted bicycle helmet courtesy of the Yankton Medical Clinic, ACE Bike and Fitness and the Rotary Club. The hope is that this effort will ensure that cost is not a barrier to safety and that a good example is provided for parents to build on to ensure their child’s safety. Over 500,000 patients are seen in emergency rooms in the US for bicycle related injuries every year. Approximately 33% of these injuries are head injuries. There are nearly 1000 deaths every year from bicycle related traumatic head injuries. Second graders attended a bike safety assembly on April 20.
Thank you to Yankton Medical Clinic, ACE Bike and Fitness and the Yankton Rotary Club!
YANKTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PHONE APP
Stay connected with YSD during the 2021-2022 school year! Use the app to access lunch menus, district and school news, Infinite Campus, staff information, calendar events, and even emergency notifications, right from your pocket.
Please join us by downloading the YSD app:
• iPhone: https://apple.co/35Y84s6
• Android: http://bit.ly/2p38ugp
SCHOOL BOARD MEETINGS
Yankton School District Board Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month beginning at 5 p.m. Beginning on June 14, the Yankton School Board meetings will return to the Yankton School District Administration Building in the School Board Meeting Room.
School board meetings are being livestreamed, as well as being recorded and re-aired on public access channels on our local cable television. The meetings are also archived on the YSD Website http://ysd.k12ksdkus/. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Henry Ford stated, “Coming together is a beginning. Staying together is a process. Working together is a success.”
Dr. Wayne Kindle is superintendent of the Yankton School District.
