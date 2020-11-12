Something odd happened last week, and to be honest, I really don’t know what to think about it:
The temperature in Yankton last Friday reached 81 degrees.
It was a record for that date, which means it will now take its place in our weather logs that we consult every day and update from year to year as needed.
It erased the previous mark of 80 degrees, which was set on Nov. 6, 2009 — a day I remember quite well for a couple of reasons that are of little consequence, except for one underlying thing.
That happened to be the day before my cousin Charlie died. On Nov. 7, 2009, just after sunset in a quiet spot on my family farm south of Menno and gathered with friends, my cousin suddenly collapsed and passed away. I was there. I’ve never forgotten that brief instant of confusion, then the electric urgency and panic. I remember the fear, and then the pain of a slow, gutting realization …
That’s why I still have memories of Nov. 6, 2009 (which, by coincidence, also fell on a Friday). I took part of the day off to go biking because the arrival of November is basically the start of “biking winter,” and you have to take advantage of any good day whenever you can. I also went to a movie, the Walt Disney version of “A Christmas Carol” with Jim Carrey. I remember thinking how weird it was to see a Christmas movie on an 80-degree day.
The next day, when my cousin passed, there was a small group of us enjoying one of our favorite places. It’s just a grassy spot sandwiched between the ends of two shelter belts overlooking the James River valley. We call it Diney’s Point, named after an uncle of mine who used to drive out there many evenings to survey the wide landscape, watch the sunset and maybe listen to a Twins’ game. The place is a haven of tranquility. We’ve mentioned more than once these past 11 years that maybe it was an ideal place for my cousin to depart this world: He was there with friends, in a place he loved, and then he was gone.
We think about Charlie a lot; we reminisce and we usually end up chuckling over some colorful memories. President-elect Joe Biden tells people who’ve lost loved ones that the day will come when the memory of that person will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes. That’s mostly true, but sometimes, we also talk about that moment when the world seemed so right, and then it wasn’t. It’s still a chilling memory. We still gather, as we did last Saturday, to drink a toast to Charlie every first weekend of November, because he’s still with us — and, in a way, we are always still up at Diney’s Point with him.
For me, that’s where that weather record came in.
Every Nov. 6, I’d see that entry and think about my cousin. A sadness would settle in like a fog. It was a small but tangible reminder of that day before and my wish that I could go back and create an alternate course, or at least say a proper goodbye to someone who meant so much to us. To enjoy the final few moments we didn’t realize were at hand.
But now, that meteorological evidence is gone, and I don’t know if I feel sadness or relief. One view is that it’s a healthy subtraction because we need to move on, for life is a journey filled with such moments. However, the road behind us never changes, and the experiences and memories of the past are always part of every step of our journey forward.
So, of course, my cousin lives on in other ways. I see it in his children and his grandchildren. I see it in his friends, including myself. When we speak of him and think of him, he’s there. He always will be.
But the loss of that small reminder of the day before feels like something is gone for me. Seeing it always took me back to that final, warm, good day before the world as I knew it changed suddenly in a small but deep way. And I’ll always wish I could go back, at least for a few moments, to the way my world was on that Friday. That last good day.
