Currently on display in the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is an excellent exhibit by Avon artist, Johnny Swatek.
“My work focuses on the everyday, overlooked elements,” he writes. “To bring out their beauty and leave something behind for others to remember. I love to draw my viewer in with lush colors and vivid details; striving to get back to a traditional way of painting.”
“Winds of Change” will be on display through Feb. 19, 2021. A reception honoring the artist will take place Friday, Feb. 5, beginning at 5 p.m. The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed live on social media. Anyone wishing to attend the reception is encouraged to call the gallery at 665-9754. The exhibit can also be viewed on the Yankton Area Arts YouTube page.
• Applications are open for the 2021 Summer Arts Festival held in conjunction with Riverboat Days! All fine artists and fine crafts people are encouraged to apply by March 1. Information including the application can be found on our website. The Riverboat Days and Summer Arts Festival is slated for Aug. 20-22, 2021!
• Yankton Area Arts is seeking all media of artwork created by artists with disabilities for a unique exhibition at the G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery later this month.
Artwork must be ready to hang on the wall and must include artist name, contact information, and art media. Artists are encouraged to sell their work with the help of YAA staff. Artwork must be submitted Feb. 15-19, 2021, at the Yankton Area Arts office located at 508 Douglas, Yankton, SD 57078.
The exhibit will also feature students from Sacred Heart Middle School and students from the Ability Building Services and will be on display Feb. 22-April 1. A reception honoring all the artists will take place on Friday, March 5, from 5-7 p.m. For more information artists are encouraged to contact Yankton Area Arts at (605) 665-9754 or email us at info@yanktonareaarts.org.
• With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, YAA would like to remind the public of our year-round gift shop full of unique hand-made items perfect for your sweetheart. You can purchase items in person during our open hours or by special appointment. Additionally, items can be purchased from our online gift shop at yanktonareaarts.square.site.
We greatly appreciate community support during this time. If you can, please consider making a one-time or monthly donation, becoming a member at https://YanktonAreaArts.org, or simply following along on our social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and now YouTube! Thank you for your support. Be well and safe, friends!
Yankton Area Arts is a non-profit arts organization located at 508 Douglas Avenue in Yankton. The G.A.R. Hall Art Gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday by appointment. There is a ramp into the gallery located on the southeast side of the building. The gallery bathroom is wheelchair accessible. For more information or assistance, call the YAA office at (605) 665-9754 or email info@yanktonareaarts.org.
