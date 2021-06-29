Keep America Beautiful has been cleaning and beautifying public spaces for almost 70 years and as the only South Dakota affiliate, Keep Yankton Beautiful has been a part of that effort for over 20 years.
In 2020 the organization conducted a National Litter Study and the summary was released last month. The study consists of four parts: a survey of public attitudes towards litter, a visible litter survey to provide an estimate of all litter on the ground in the country, behavioral observations and an estimate of the public costs of littering. For those who aren’t inclined to seek out and read the whole thing, I wanted to share a few things that I found interesting.
The study concluded that nearly 50 billion pieces of litter are currently present on American roads and waterways. It’s difficult to wrap your head around that. It’s just too big of a number that represents the issue on a colossal scale. But that is 152 pieces of litter for every American. Put that way, it becomes easy to see our own part in it; we can better understand our impact on that level.
There were some findings that you won’t be surprised to hear: plastic items make up the largest portion of all littered items and the vast majority of litter found was less than four inches in size. Alcoholic beverage containers are two times more likely to be littered than non-alcoholic containers. Plastic bags and fast-food packaging and cigarette butts continue to be the most littered items.
But the study wasn’t all doom and gloom. Even though cigarette butts continue to be the single most littered item in the country, the 2020 study saw a dramatic decrease from the 2009 study, and that 70% decrease in identified cigarette litter outpaces the rate at which Americans are quitting smoking. Compared to 2009, litter on roadways is down 54%; currently the problem of litter is greater along waterways in America.
This study provided the first national estimate of the scale and scope of personal protective equipment (PPE) that was littered during the Covid-19 Pandemic. An estimated 270 million items of PPE now call American roads and waterways home. 70% of those items are gloves. Because of the fast-paced change of consumer packaging, it can be difficult to monitor trends from items but the fast influx of PPE is proving that litter easily finds its way from populated areas to roads and eventually waterways.
Now here I’m going to take a left turn. You see, on two occasions I sat down intending to write this up and always hit a wall when I asked myself, “Who is my audience? What am I going to ask of you?” I didn’t have an answer. Because I was going out on a limb and thinking that the good people who make up the Press and Dakotan readership (especially those of you who have reached this point) are not the main cause of litter in our community. But there’s a bit of paradox at play here. The public survey part of this study found that 90% of U.S. residents consider litter to be a problem in their state.
And of course it is. Time and time again a vast majority of citizens agree that litter poses health risks and is harmful to the environment. It negatively affects property values and tourism. I visited a major city (that will remain unnamed) for the first time several years ago and drove past a 4-block stretch that had litter everywhere. Now, whenever anybody mentions that city, it is the first thing I think of despite having an otherwise fine experience with all the sights and attractions that were offered. So is the cost of all of this to be laid at the door of a few bad actors? Are 90% of us doing what we need to in order to prevent and address litter while the other 33 million Americans are littering at a break-neck pace? I think it is more likely that people aren’t putting their money where their mouth is. It’s easy to say litter is a problem and even easier to let somebody else take care of it. Whenever you rely on self-reported information it is safe to assume people are more likely to report what makes them look or feel better. So, what can be done about a segment of the population that will just always create this problem? I think the answer lies in a change of values. Because what we value is convenience over everything else. The convenience of so many things that we don’t really need is designed to be used once and tossed. That is where you come in. Because you have the power of the consumer to move away from single-use plastics. You have the power of a citizen who can voice their concerns; or as a volunteer, you could lend your time. You even have (I might shamelessly say) the power as a donor who can support a local group of dedicated anti-litterers like Keep Yankton Beautiful. Please use your power today for a more beautiful Yankton for years to come!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.