The Yankton City Commission officially faced the painful reality of repairing and upgrading the municipal wastewater treatment plant Monday night.
Commissioners approved a gradual increase in the surcharge that residents will be assessed for wastewater usage. The base will rise from a current monthly charge of $11.22 up to $36.46 in 2025. Under the approved plan, including the surcharge and the current wastewater rate, a user who uses 5,000 gallons of wastewater per month — now paying $45.22 — would pay $51.53 the first year, $57.84 the second year, $64.15 the third year and $70.46 in the fourth year.
“No one is super excited about paying more for anything, really,” City Manager Amy Leon said. “It’s tough when inflation is high and we’ve just increased water rates. In the same breath, everyone understands that they probably want to have a wastewater plant that’s fully functional and operational and serving the citizens now and in the future.”
The repairs and upgrades were needed, and waiting longer simply wasn’t a feasible option. Last fall, city officials announced that much of the equipment that was installed 20 years ago when the city undertook its last retrofit is nearing the end of its life span. Also, the beating the equipment took from the 2019 bomb cyclone flooding exasperated matters.
The new surcharge hikes will not be welcome news, but it’s also worth remembering that this process could have been far worse.
Thanks to disaster and pandemic funding, the city has been awarded $18,681,550 in grants and $38,720,450 in loans to assist in the $44.5 million project. One such funding source, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), had a timetable deadline of December 2026, which made speed of the essence on this matter.
Commissioners were also mindful of the costs, opting last fall to pursue the $44.5 million upgrade instead of a proposed complete rebuild at a new location for an estimated price of (at least) $88 million.
Overall, this is the ideal time to move on the project, although the rising cost to residents will likely be something that will factor into city thinking for some time to come. City Commissioner Tony Maibaum noted Monday that “there’s so many other things that I think we’re going to be able to do in the years to come that are going to help offset what I see as (this) unfortunate burden …”
City residents will be hoping so as these costs kick in.
