For the second time in recent months, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze in the middle of a press conference, staring off in silence before being saved by an aide. The episode was widely covered by the establishment media — and fairly so, considering his position and power.

It would be nice, and ethical, if the same level of scrutiny was applied to our cognitively compromised president, who regularly wanders off to shake hands with invisible leprechauns, struggles to navigate stairs and forgets the name of his cabinet members.

SoDakD
SoDakD

“Most 25-year-olds shouldn’t even be voting.”

Really, Mr. Harsanyi?

Gerontocracy really is “Our Own Fault”

