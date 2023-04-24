South Dakota found itself ranked No. 1 in the country on an unfortunate list released over the weekend to coincide with Earth Day.
According to data compiled by Global Forest Watch World, this state topped the nation in reported tree loss since 2000. It’s estimated the South Dakota lost 24% of its tree cover during that period. While some other states lost more acres of trees during that time frame, South Dakota’s losses were magnified by the fact that, outside of the Black Hills, the state isn’t heavily forested in the first place.
Overall, the United States lost an estimated 44.3 million hectares, or about 109.4 million acres, of tree cover since 2000. That’s a 16% loss of land, and the equivalent to 17.4 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions.
The demise of tree cover is a loss for everyone, from people in cities to those in rural areas or those making a living off the land. Trees provide essential habitat for more than half of the world’s land animals and 75% of its birds, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
“Forests play a role in water and soil quality and absorb and store carbon dioxide,” a news release said. “This carbon uptake mitigates some of the effects of atmospheric accumulation of CO2; it is also a crucial aspect of what is known as the ‘carbon cycle,’ a cyclical process by which carbon is constantly transferred from land and water through the atmosphere and all living organisms on Earth.”
What happened in South Dakota?
A big culprit was the mountain pine beetle infestation in the Black Hills, which infected more than 400,000 acres of forest and killed millions of trees since 2000. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, this was exacerbated by drought conditions, which weakened many trees, and warmer winters due to climate change, which are not killing off beetle eggs in former numbers.
Another, smaller factor in South Dakota’s ranking may be the continued conversion of rural land, including the removal of shelterbelts and other trees, to crop production purposes. While no specific numbers are available, SDSU Extension did issue a press release in 2020 about the removal of mature shelterbelts from grasslands, but it was more of a “how to” article, although it did concede that the decommissioning of shelterbelts could be a “controversial decision.”
Trees are an essential component to our life. Besides the habitat they provide and the oxygen they produce, they also can reduce temperatures in towns and cities with their shade, particularly in the heat of summer, and combat general air pollution. They also help filter odor and particulates from large-scale livestock operations.
So, South Dakota leads the nation in this unfortunate category, but what can we do about it?
That’s up to communities, counties, townships and individuals — in other words, all of us. This will be especially important if/when the ash borer infestation takes off, which will further deplete the state’s tree inventory. We can replant and replace trees to expand the numbers and reap the benefits. It’s a goal that would be a long-term win for everyone.
