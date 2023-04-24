South Dakota found itself ranked No. 1 in the country on an unfortunate list released over the weekend to coincide with Earth Day.

According to data compiled by Global Forest Watch World, this state topped the nation in reported tree loss since 2000. It’s estimated the South Dakota lost 24% of its tree cover during that period. While some other states lost more acres of trees during that time frame, South Dakota’s losses were magnified by the fact that, outside of the Black Hills, the state isn’t heavily forested in the first place.

