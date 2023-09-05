A topic that nobody really seems to want to talk about anymore — and for understandable reasons — is back. In fact, it never truly went away, and we understand that completely.
Nevertheless, COVID-19 is still with us.
It’s been 3 1/2 years since the coronavirus that transformed our lives created a global pandemic and headache that almost seems surreal now from this post-vaccine vantage point. Not surprisingly, our urge to put some distance between ourselves and the specter of that plague is strong. It’s like a bad dream we’d prefer to forget.
However, recent reports indicate a new rise in COVID cases across the U.S. New variants are making the rounds, and infections and hospitalizations are moving upward.
One problem we face now is that, with the easing of COVID restrictions on the federal and state levels, monitoring has followed suit. For instance, the South Dakota Department of Health only offers COVID updates once a month, as opposed to daily or even weekly. Also, since the requirement to report COVID infections has eased, getting a handle on what precisely is going on has become even more difficult.
A CNN online story last Friday noted that, anecdotally, new COVID cases seem to be everywhere, even though government statistics don’t really bear it out. One “culprit” cited is the rise in rapid home testing, which has made trend monitoring more problematic.
However, the CNN story also reported that weekly COVID hospitalizations across the country have nearly doubled in the last month and rose 18.8% last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
(At the same time, wastewater measurements, which can be valuable in predicting surges in communities, indicate that COVID infection levels, while undergoing a mild summer surge, may be leveling off, at least for now.)
Concerns remain among experts. Dr. Deborah Birx, who was the White House Coronavirus Response Task Force coordinator during the Trump administration, said Americans have been living in a “fantasy world” recently for pretending that COVID is no longer relevant. She also took the Biden administration to task for not doing enough in informing the public and pressing the issue.
However, perhaps the White House got around to it in an indirect way Monday when it was announced that First Lady Jill Biden had tested positive for COVID-19. Perhaps that will lead to a firmer response from the executive branch.
Of course, no one WANTS to get back to a vigilant COVID mindset, which is understandable but, medically speaking, irrelevant. Wishing the coronavirus away does not stop it from mutating and surging.
Thus, we must come to terms with the fact that we’re still in a pandemic and we still cannot drop our guard completely.
In the meantime, the next vaccine boosters are expected to be available later this month. Most Americans will be able to receive the booster free with insurance, but those who are uninsured may be looking at a fee. That situation could make vaccination campaigns to shore up COVID defenses less effective.
There are huge differences between now and 3 1/2 years ago. It’s estimated that 97% of Americans currently have some levels of partial immunity due to vaccinations and previous infections (although such immunities tend to fade as viruses mutate). Also, many Americans have become more comfortable (or, perhaps, numb) to the threats. Plus, COVID has become yet another contentious front for political division, which makes people leery to dive into the matter.
But the issue remains. And like it or not, vigilance — in some capacity — is and will still be an important component of our lives as long as COVID’s shadow hangs over us.
Fortunately most of America has taken the Covid vaccine.
Of course it’s still a potent culture war issue in the Republican Primary races. (This despite the excess death rate among Republican voters (43% higher than the death rate among Democratic voters.)
But I suspect it won’t be nearly as potent a cultural war issue in the general election.
We’ve become accustomed to living with the Virus AND the viral politics.
