A topic that nobody really seems to want to talk about anymore — and for understandable reasons — is back. In fact, it never truly went away, and we understand that completely.

Nevertheless, COVID-19 is still with us.

SoDakD
SoDakD

Fortunately most of America has taken the Covid vaccine.

Of course it’s still a potent culture war issue in the Republican Primary races. (This despite the excess death rate among Republican voters (43% higher than the death rate among Democratic voters.)

But I suspect it won’t be nearly as potent a cultural war issue in the general election.

We’ve become accustomed to living with the Virus AND the viral politics.

