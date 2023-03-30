Change is inevitable, as we all know. It’s as certain as tomorrow, even though it’s also as uncertain as tomorrow’s weather. It’s unavoidable, often unpredictable and, as the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us, sometimes necessary for survival.
This is true for everything, including one of Yankton’s oldest, most storied and most revered institutions: Sacred Heart Monastery (SHM), which sits on a bluff above the Missouri River and presides over both Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Mount Marty University, two institutions that have seen great expansion in recent years.
That latter fact may be ironic as the monastery, founded in the 19th century, struggles as it moves deeper into the 21st.
A story in Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan about Sister Penny Bingham’s recent election as SHM’s next prioress — it will be her second tour at the helm — confronted some of the issues she faces, which included some striking topics tied to the flow of change.
For instance, the monastery community is down to 64 residents (a drop from the 84 Sisters listed on a website post in 2021) who occupy buildings built long ago for a much larger population.
“Our numbers are diminishing, but we still have big-sized buildings,” Bingham told P&D reporter Randy Dockendorf. “It’s like a family. As you get smaller, what do you need so you’re the right size? We don’t know.”
Bingham said the Benedictine Sisters have no plans of relocating away from Yankton. That’s a prospect I’ve never even considered, for the monastery is such an integral part of Yankton’s identity. But just the mention of it, even as a dismissed possibility, is sobering.
“We’re pretty committed to staying here in Yankton,” Bingham said. “How that will take shape is what we’re trying to figure out.”
That may or may not include some modification in housing. “It could hopefully be someplace on this hill,” the prioress-elect said of the monastery’s current location. “It could mean remodeling or tearing down some buildings. We could find a spot and build a smaller monastery.”
Again, these notions probably seemed impossible to consider just a few years ago; they remain hard to envision even now.
But such talk is the product of change and the ideas formulated by necessity.
There’s no secret that life at the monastery has changed over the years. Once, the Sisters were heavily involved with the education and administration aspects at Mount Marty as well as with nursing and administrative work at the hospital. They have eased back on both fronts as the monastery population has aged and dwindled.
The art of “recruiting” new Sisters has become more problematic in this modern age. Back in the 1980s, I did a story on a couple of novitiates at the monastery and why they chose to devote their lives to this course. Back then, their choice had already become something novel; that unique quality has only increased over the years since.
SHM has also opened its doors more to the community, including offering opportunities for members of the public to become oblates, which doesn’t demand special vows or lifestyles from the participants. The monastery also offers retreats and other activities. In a sense, this has connected the monastery more with the community than ever before.
There is also the issue of the monastery’s changing focus with Mount Marty and the hospital.
“I think, in the past, we were able to be a little more financially supportive,” Bingham said. “But we also call on our institutions to grow and become as independent financially as they can so they can continue their work by themselves. We won’t be here forever.”
And that’s another sobering thought.
It’s sobering for anyone who closes their eyes and thinks about all that Yankton is. The monastery is an essential piece of that image.
It’s sobering for anyone who has grown up within sight of that towering chapel on the hill.
It’s sobering for anyone who has been helped by the Sisters and who looks to them for moral support and spiritual guidance and prayer.
The monastery has endured changing times before. It has been a rock amid many calamitous storms.
But the future looms as SHM’s greatest challenge since it was founded in the territorial days. It lurks in the minds of the Sisters as they try to envision the next chapter of their long story, which is also a vital part of Yankton’s story.
Follow @kelly_hertz on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.