Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then windy in the afternoon with periods of rain or snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 39F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Snow in the evening will taper off overnight but it will remain cloudy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.